Miley Cyrus really knows how to heat things up, and these sexy shots from the upcoming Grammy salute to Elton John are no exception.


After signing with the musical legend at the 60th Grammy Awards on Sunday night, Cyrus will take the stage again in an upcoming CBS special to honor John’s decades-long career in music. She will be joined in the tribute by other outstanding musicians including Kesha, John Legend, Chris Martin, Keith Urban and Miranda Lambert, to name a few.

Wearing a sparkling, cheeky romper and matching thigh-high boots, Cyrus gave fans a peek at what they’re missing in an impromptu photo shoot posted to Instagram.

“Backstage “I’m Still Standing” @eltonjohn tribute! #BitchIsBack 😻,” she shared in the first gallery posted on Tuesday night.

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

She really heated things up with a second set of photos that really showed off her assets in the hot pants, simply captioning the shots, “#BitchIsBack @eltonjohn.”

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

Finally, Cyrus grabbed a prop, a small standing fan, to really enhance her final photos. The “Malibu” singer left these photos without a caption, but really, did she even need one?

We also think she really looks like her mom, Tish Cyrus, in that second shot.

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

Just last month, rumors were swirling that Cyrus had finally said “I do” to her longtime love Liam Hemsworth, but her rep denied the claims. Her mother and older sister Brandi also previously denied the rumors.

“I was like, in that top? What are you, crazy?” Brandi joked to US Weekly last year. “She would have had some fabulous wedding dress, not just, like, the frilly top she was wearing in the photo.”

“If Miley was getting married, it would not be in that dress!” Tish added.

Nicole Moschella About the author:
Nicole is a content editor with Rare. 
