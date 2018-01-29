Fred Rogers is finally getting the Hollywood biopic treatment!

And in an absolutely genius casting decision, Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks will be playing the man we all know as Mister Rogers, according to The Hollywood Reporter.





It's a beautiful day in this neighborhood! Tom Hanks will play Mr. Rogers in the upcoming biopic 'You Are My Friend'. pic.twitter.com/oRWFB1EG5R — AMC Theatres (@AMCTheatres) January 29, 2018

The film will focus on the relationship between Rogers and journalist Tom Junod, who befriended the beloved kids TV star while writing a profile of him for Esquire magazine in 1998.

Appropriately, the movie will be called “You Are My Friend.”

Filmmaker Marielle Heller — who directed 2015’s “Diary of a Teenage Girl” — will direct the movie, and “Transparent” writers Micah Fitzerman-Blue and Noah Harpster are attached to write the screenplay.

“The script knocked me out with its message of kindness and its exploration of the human spirit,” Heller told Variety. “As a mother, I am so inspired by the teachings of Fred Rogers and as a human I am in awe of his life’s work. I can’t wait to bring his story to the public and be a part of such a thoughtful, smart group of people who are all coming together to make this film, which truly feels to me like an antidote to our very fractured culture.”

RELATED: Jennifer Hudson has been chosen to play a legendary “Queen of Soul” in an upcoming movie.

For several decades, Rogers’ “Mr. Roger’s Neighborhood” was a stand out television program that helped generations of children become the best version of themselves.

A few years before his death, Fred Rogers accepted a lifetime achievement award at the 1997 Daytime Emmy Awards, and provided future generations with a fond farewell that embodied his outlook on life.

Rogers, who passed away in 2003, was rarely be seen in public or on TV after his retirement and the award ceremony, addressed the crowd with his classic sense of stoicism.

Instead of talking about himself, Rogers asked the audience to think of someone special who had impacted their lives, allowing the audience to go to an internal, emotional place rarely seen at awards shows.

“All of us have special ones who have loved us into being. Would you just take, along with me, 10 seconds to think of the people who have helped you become who you are. Those who have cared about you and wanted what was best for you in life. Ten seconds of silence,” Rogers asked the crowd.

As the cameras panned across the audience, tears became apparent, as the room filled with glitz and glam slammed to a halt, and everyone with reflected with Rogers.

“People realized that he wasn’t kidding,” Esquire’s Tom Junod later said of the moment. “One second, two seconds, three seconds — and now the jaws clenched, and the bosoms heaved, and the mascara ran, and the tears fell upon the beglittered gathering like rain leaking down a crystal chandelier. And Mister Rogers finally looked up from his watch and said softly ‘May God be with you,’ to all his vanquished children.”

Rogers completed the exercise by thanking his friends, family and colleagues, and offer one final bit of reassurance to the audience.

“Whomever you’ve been thinking about, how pleased they must be to know the difference you feel they’ve made.”