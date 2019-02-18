A Mom Got Upset and "Squirted Boob Milk" at a Woman Who Told Her To Cover Up While Breastfeeding in Public

A mother caused quite a stir after breastfeeding her child at a park. When a woman nearby asked the lady to move somewhere private, the mother allegedly “squirted her boob” in the woman’s direction, according to reports. After the incident, the aggravated witness posted this on Facebook.

“To the lady in Dartford park who thought it was appropriate to breastfeed her baby whilst my child and very easily distracted husband sat nearby,” the post began. “I don’t think it was necessary for you to react the way you did just because I asked you to go somewhere private, telling me to f*** off and squirting me with your boobs was incredibly uncalled for. I hope you are ashamed of yourself!”

After the statement was posted, readers began to express their outrage, because honestly, there is nothing wrong with breastfeeding in public. A baby has no concept of schedule when it’s hungry, it’s hungry. Period.

Another user wrote, “You should be ashamed of yourself.”

We’re not sure about the “squirting” part, I mean, obviously that was a bit excesive. But, I can see why she had that reaction. A mother is always going to do whatever she can to take care of their children anyway they can. Especially when it comes to a newborn.

What do you think? Is breastfeeding in public acceptable? Is it the new normal?