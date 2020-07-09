The search for 33-year-old actress Naya Rivera was set to continue this Thursday morning after she went missing Wednesday afternoon on a lake in Los Padres National Forest in Ventura County. According to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office, Rivera, who is known for her work on “Glee,” rented a pontoon boat for herself and her 4-year-old son to take out onto Lake Piru. The lake is located 50 miles north of downtown Los Angeles. Around three hours later, another boater found the child asleep in the boat by himself.

The boater then notified officials, who immediately began searching for Rivera with the use of drones, helicopters, and dive teams. The boy was luckily unharmed and told investigators that he and the “Glee” star were swimming, but his mom never got back on the boat. It’s still not clear how the child was able to get back into the boat. The boy was wearing his life vest, but an adult life vest had been left behind.

The missing person at Lake Puru has been identified as Naya Rivera, 33, of Los Angeles. SAR operation will continue at first light. @VCAirUnit @fillmoresheriff @Cal_OES pic.twitter.com/bC3qaZS3Ra — Ventura Co. Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) July 9, 2020

Ventura Co. Sheriff’s Capt. Eric Buschow released as a statement, noting, “There’s a lot of challenges in a reservoir this size, at times with visibility. I don’t have details yet as to the depth of the area where the boat was found or what conditions they’re encountering out there.” Rivera’s vehicle her and her son traveled to Lake Piru was removed from the scene, but the boat remained in the water.

Just five days before the incident, Rivera shared a chilling message on her social media, stating, “No matter the year, circumstance, or strife everyday you’re alive is a blessing. Make the most of today and every day you are given. tomorrow is not promised.” According to Buschow, Rivera is presumed to be dead.

no matter the year, circumstance, or strifes everyday you're alive is a blessing. make the most of today and every day you are given. tomorrow is not promised pic.twitter.com/O4t7wdqA4k — Naya Rivera (@NayaRivera) July 2, 2020

Rivera is best known for playing Santana Lopez on Fox’s “Glee” for six-year from 2009, appearing in almost every episode of the musical comedy-drama. She also started on CBS sitcom “The Royal Family” and in “The Master of Disguise.” Several celebrities, including “Glee” co-stars, have taken to social media to their concern, asking for prayers for her family members.