Menu
Queen Elizabeth II, Anna Wintour, London Fashion Week, Richard Quinn Read this Next

Queen Elizabeth II has the world in a tizzy after showing off her fashion chops at London Fashion Week
Advertisement

Pauley Perrette is afraid for her own safety after learning her alleged attacker has been released back to the streets.

Homeless man David Merck recently left a state psychiatric institution after attacking and threatening to kill the “NCIS” star back in 2015. Now that he’s back on the streets, Perrette is worried she or someone else may be harmed.


“It changed my life forever. I don’t walk outside my house,” Perrette said this week. “I think it’s entirely possible that the next word I hear about this guy is that he’ll kill a female.”

Merck was charged with felony criminal threats and imprisonment by violence after Perrette came forward with the scary incident shortly after it happened. At his arraignment, he pleaded guilty, but was later found incompetent to stand trial. Instead, he was sent to Patton State Hospital in California.

RELATED: Another “NCIS” favorite could be making an exit after season 15

“I was walking across my street to a new guest house I bought to meet my architect on my street, I was jumped by a VERY psychotic homeless man,” she recalled the ordeal. “He grabbed me so forcefully, pinned my arm, punched me in the nose, forehead repeatedly telling me he was going to kill me. Then he showed me how he was going to kill me.”

A year later, Perrette wrote a moving piece in which she forgave Merck for attacking her.

“Of course I forgive him. I have no anger, only sadness,” she said at the time. “He didn’t know who I was, he didn’t know who he was. He is very confused, he’s homeless and he needs help.”

The LAPD has indicated that its officers are aware that Merck is out and about on the streets, and they’ve promised to any calls regarding an alleged crime on his part.

RELATED: An “NCIS” audience favorite is leaving the show, and fans are crushed

Carlin Becker About the author:
Carlin Becker is an Associate Content Editor at Rare. Follow her on Twitter @_carlbeck.
View More Articles
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Queen Elizabeth II has the world in a tizzy after showing off her fashion chops at London Fashion Week

Queen Elizabeth II has the world in a tizzy after showing off her fashion chops at London Fashion Week

Ryan Reynolds just shut down a troll who criticized Make-A-Wish kids visiting “Deadpool” set

Ryan Reynolds just shut down a troll who criticized Make-A-Wish kids visiting “Deadpool” set

Kirstie Alley is gonna need ice after this burn from the US Olympic curling team

Kirstie Alley is gonna need ice after this burn from the US Olympic curling team

This HGTV star is getting ready to tie the knot to her silver fox stud

This HGTV star is getting ready to tie the knot to her silver fox stud

Singer Ciara just showed off her baby girl, and she’s the spitting image of her father

Singer Ciara just showed off her baby girl, and she’s the spitting image of her father

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement