It looks like congratulations are in order for 72-year-old singer-songwriter Neil Young, and his new wife, Daryl Hannah! Guitarist Mark Miller appeared to have confirmed the news on Facebook when he congratulated the couple. The newlyweds are said to have been married during a small ceremony in California in Atascadero, after a ceremony on Young’s yacht near the San Juan Islands. The administrator of Young’s blog later confirmed the news by congratulating the pair, calling the event a casual “shindig”.

The 57-year-old actress posted a critical photo to her Instagram account the following day, captioning the picture of an owl: “someone’s watching over us..love and only love.” The couple had reportedly been dating since 2014 after Young filed for divorce from his wife of 36 years, Pegi Young.

Together, the couple also led a march in Washington DC in April 2014 to urge the Obama administration to reject the proposed Keystone XL Pipeline. This year, Young acted and wrote the soundtrack for Hannah Netflix movie, Paradox, a fantasy western musical directed by Hannah herself.

Earlier this year, during an interview, Young stayed the couple didn’t necessarily care what the public thought about the relationship. As artists, they both supported each other and understood they both had an element of fame. Young stated Hannah helped him to be “physically stronger”, after having an intense physical regimen and is lucky to have found her, quoting, “I’m eternally thankful for the opportunity to share my life with her, and she feels the same.” This would be Hannah’s first marriage, but previously had a high-profile relationship with John F. Kennedy Jr. and Jackson Browne.

Congratulations to the happy couple!