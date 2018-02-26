Menu
Fans of the original “Queer Eye” television series have found themselves becoming very emotional while watching the Netflix reboot.

Originally titled “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy,” the show was one of the best resources for straight men in the history of television as they learned better ways to be presentable, fashionable, and cultured. Thanks to Netflix, the show is back with a very special purpose.


The new episodes hit fans right in their feelings.

Others took a more serious tone to explain how the show made them feel.

The new series has done a wonderful job of telling new stories.

And remembering its roots.

Just be sure to not watch every episode in one sitting.

