Fans of the original “Queer Eye” television series have found themselves becoming very emotional while watching the Netflix reboot.

Originally titled “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy,” the show was one of the best resources for straight men in the history of television as they learned better ways to be presentable, fashionable, and cultured. Thanks to Netflix, the show is back with a very special purpose.





The new episodes hit fans right in their feelings.

Anyone else spend all day hysterically crying while watching the new @QueerEye in bed or is that just me…..? — Shannon McLellan (@shannmclellan) February 26, 2018

the new queer eye is giving my feelings a heart attack — sophy ziss (@sophyish) February 26, 2018

New #QueerEye –

Tan: Here’s a new shirt.

Bobby: Let’s buy you a nice mattress.

Antoni: This is how you make a sandwich.

Jonathan: Let’s oil that beard!

Karamo: You are beautiful and deserving of love.

Me: pic.twitter.com/qtSvJ9DID8 — Aoife Wilson (@AoifeLockhart) February 20, 2018

Every. Damn. Episode. Wrecked. Me. And I’m dead inside. — Elisabeth R. Finch (@erfinchie) February 26, 2018

Just watched 4 episodes of Queer Eye b2b and my tear ducts just can’t take it any more. pic.twitter.com/Ke00DJk9pw — FEMME (@FEMMEHQ) February 25, 2018

Get you a guy who looks at you the way @antoni looks at someone slicing an avocado #QueerEye pic.twitter.com/CC23xQQkF9 — Martha Sorren (@marthasorren) February 25, 2018

Others took a more serious tone to explain how the show made them feel.

The HUMANITY and HEART shared on #QueerEye is what we all need right now ❤️ — Cinya Burton (@BinyaLin) February 26, 2018

Watching the new @QueerEye with my wife @SaraKiener gives me so much hope for our future. Love this new cast. It's so inspiring and just what the world needs right now. Thanks for the recommendation @WillBlomker 😍 Also @tanfrance – can you please take me shopping? — Lauren Wolkstein (@laurenwolkstein) February 26, 2018

One reason why @QueerEye on Netflix is so amazing is because each of the guys genuinely care about their client and boost their confidence in such real, healthy, and positive ways. ♥️ @jvn @tanfrance @bobbyberk @antoni @KaramoBrown — Michael Pavano (@michaelpavano) February 26, 2018

Everything about the Queer Eye reboot is so perfectly executed and I am in awe of its expressions of genuine humanity and then every episode inexplicably ends with a tip about smiling while you walk. — Sam Sutherland (@samsthrlnd) February 25, 2018

The new series has done a wonderful job of telling new stories.

Don't let anyone keep you down, you deserve to be free! 💗💫 pic.twitter.com/iryK4cWxO7 — Queer Eye (@QueerEye) February 25, 2018

.@KaramoBrown shares his story and has words of encouragement for anyone who is struggling with coming out! 🌈🌈 pic.twitter.com/txCsf54a5k — Queer Eye (@QueerEye) February 23, 2018

And remembering its roots.

Just be sure to not watch every episode in one sitting.

(H/T: Twitter)

