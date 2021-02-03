Nick Offerman is known for his roles in Parks and Recreation and NBC’s Making It, both of which he works with Amy Poehler. However, the other hilarious, successful woman in his life is his wife, Megan Mullally. These two funny people met in 2000 in Los Angeles. Strangely enough, they were both living in Chicago at the time. They were both in a play called “The Berlin Circle.” They had multiple scenes together and eventually just hit it off.

How Did They Meet?

In Offermans words, according to Men’s Health, “I remember thinking, ‘Wait a minute, is she a fucking genius? Wait a minute, is she looking at me? Grrrrr! She good-looking.’ In her words, “I think we were the only two non-company members. It was our first time working with that theater company. We had a lot of scenes together, and I started thinking, ‘Wait a minute, he’s funny.’ And then I started thinking, ‘Wait a minute, is he cute?’ What’s happening?”

We love a cute meetup. After Offerman fake proposed 3 times and “lost the rings” in Paris, he proposed for real in the rose garden in London’s Regent Park. In a consistently cute manner, they threw a surprise wedding in 2003, a little over a year and a half after they started dating. They got married a day before the Emmy’s, so many of their guests assumed they were attending was a pre-Emmy’s party. Megan made an all-white ensemble and wore it to her wedding, and the next day, she won her first Emmy Award.

A Couple That Works Together, Stays Together

Megan Mullaly starred in Will & Grace as Karen Walker. The show, where her co-starring cast member, Debra Messing, was allegedly bullying her. She has been in Hollywood movies like Where’d You Go, Bernadette?, and The Disaster Artist. She and her husband, just like many celeb couples, have worked together many times. Offerman, who’s recently been in a non-comedic role for Hulu’s Devs, made an appearance on the sitcom Will & Grace! He was in the 2018 reboot, playing a plumber- who had a crush for his wife’s character.

Likewise, Mullally appeared on her husband’s hit TV show, Parks and Rec, as Ron Swanson’s ex-wife, Tammy. They’ve worked together on Smashed, The Kings of Summer, Hotel Transylvania, on The Bachelor, and they’ve both done voice work for Bob’s Burgers. In 2014, the power couple embarked on a comedy tour together. Four years later, they released a book about their love story: “The Greatest Love Story Ever Told: An Oral History,” and It became a New York Times bestseller!

“The Greatest Love Story Ever Told: An Oral History”

During the pre-covid times, the couple worked on their podcast called “In bed with Nick and Megan.” They host it and interviewing their friends in their bed. When asked how they manage to work and live together, they stated they both have agreed to a “two-week rule.” They are never apart for more than two weeks, and well, it seems to work for them! CUTE!