Nicole Eggert has taken her accusations of sexual assault against Scott Baio to the next level!

The 46-year-old actress made the allegations official when she filed a police report on Tuesday accusing Baio, 57, of sexually abusing her when she was a minor, reports TMZ.





Eggert was accompanied by her attorney Lisa Bloom who tweeted, “We will fully cooperate with the LAPD investigation. Many have reached out to Nicole and me to say that they witnessed inappropriate behavior from Scott Baio when Nicole was underage.”

“Nicole spent two hours today with special units of the LAPD giving her statement and filing the police report,” her rep David Weintraub confirmed to Page Six in a statement. “She plans on cooperating with the police department as they investigate all of her allegations against Scott Baio.”

The actress first came forward with the accusations against her “Charles in Charge” co-star on Jan. 28.

“Ask @scottbaio what happened in his garage at his house when I was a minor. Creep,” she tweeted, before clarifying a few details about the alleged encounter.

She later wrote, according to the New York Daily News, “It started when I was 14. Wasn’t a one-time deal.”

Egger later appeared on the “TODAY” show and shared her story of Baio’s alleged predatory behavior. “He immediately took to me and befriended me and earned my trust. He expressed his love for me and talked about marriage in the future,” she told the host, Megyn Kelly. “And then, before my 15th birthday, we were at his house, in his car, in his garage, and he reached over, and he penetrated me with his finger. And that is when the sexual touching and abuse started.”

A few days later, Baio appeared on “Good Morning America,” and acknowledged that the pair did have sex, but that it was consensual. He also says it was after the show stopped shooting, and Eggert was of age. He claims he remained friends with Eggert “after [their] only sexual encounter, which she aggressively sought.”

“She wanted me to be her first, so that she would be good for her boyfriend,” he added.

Baio also said he’s not worried about Eggert potentially reporting him to authorities.

“Why would I have a concern over something I didn’t do?” he said.

Baio also took to Facebook Live to deny the accusations.

“I’m being accused of inappropriately touching her, Nicole Eggert, when she was a minor. And having sex with her when she was a minor. That’s what I’m being accused of,” he says, vehemently denying the allegations.

RELATED: If these allegations are true, Ryan Seacrest isn’t who we thought he was all these years