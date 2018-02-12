Now that former “TODAY” host Matt Lauer is gone for good, more journalists are opening up about him, and there’s one who is thrilled he’s been canned.





Veteran reporter Connie Chung, 71, recently appeared on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” and gave her opinion on the firings of Matt Lauer and Charlie Rose after allegations against them of sexual misconduct in the workplace, reports Entertainment Weekly.

“Well, let me say for the record that anybody who sexually harassed me is now dead. They’re so old,” Chung began in response to a viewer’s question, adding about her experiences, “Oh yeah, oh sure, yeah, yeah. Every day. I mean, a lot, especially when I started out.”

“I am actually very proud, to answer the viewer’s question, very proud of CBS and NBC for just taking quick action,” Chung continued, “because I think some people might be victims of precipitous action, but these two seem to … The reports about them were excessive, and I think I was thrilled for this moment for women. But I, yeah, I’m sorry, but that’s all I should say.”

Lauer and Rose were longtime anchors on NBC and CBS, respectively, and shocked the media world when news broke of their alleged sexual harassment. In addition to the loss of his “CBS This Morning” post, production on Rose’s self-titled PBS series was also cancelled. Over the course of her decades long career, Chung — wife to Maury Povich — has worked across several news networks, including CBS and NBC. When asked about her own experience with sexual harassment in the industry, she told Cohen and viewers it had happened “a lot.”

Lauer’s former co-host Ann Curry, who was unceremoniously ousted in 2012, much to the displeasure of fans, recently opened up about the allegations against him on “CBS This Morning.” It was widely speculated that Lauer was the catalyst for her exit.

“Do you believe that Matt Lauer abused his power?” asked Norah O’Donnell.

“You know, I’m trying to do no harm in these conversations. I can tell you that I am not surprised by the allegations,” Curry responded. When asked to explain further, Curry struggled, adding:

That means that … see now I’m walking down that road. I’m trying not to hurt people, and I know what it’s like to be publicly humiliated. I never did anything wrong to be publicly humiliated, and I don’t want to cause that kind of pain to somebody else. But I can say that, because you’re asking me a very direct question, I can say that I would be surprised if many women did not understand that there was a climate of verbal harassment that existed. I think it would be surprising if someone said that they didn’t see that.

Since his ouster, Lauer’s wife Annette Roque has filed for divorce, and the disgraced anchor was permanently replaced by Hoda Kotb, who now helms “TODAY” alongside Savannah Guthrie.