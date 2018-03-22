A date has been set for the long-awaited NSYNC reunion.

Although the ‘90s and early 2000s boy band won’t be performing, the group is expected to come together for its Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony April 30.





Variety reported that the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced the ceremony date Tuesday in a news release. Justin Timberlake, Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick are all attending, according to the band’s official Twitter page.

Despite the group making a public appearance as a whole for the first time in years, fans should not expect new music. Although Bass has teased the Walk of Fame reunion, he said it doesn’t mean a tour.

“If people want to call the Walk Of Fame Star a ‘reunion’ then fine, but we have no plans on making any new music or tour,” Bass said on Twitter in February.

Just to clarify. If people want to call the Walk Of Fame Star a "reunion" then fine, but we have no plans on making any new music or tour. 😜 — Lance Bass (@LanceBass) February 17, 2017

Variety reported that the group went on hiatus in 2002. Since then, they’ve only reunited to perform as a band in 2013, when Timberlake was honored with the MTV VMA Video Vanguard award.

The April 30 ceremony will be at 11:30 a.m. local time in Los Angeles. The Hollywood Chamber will air the ceremony live on its website.