The 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, may be coming to an end, but that doesn’t mean the athletes can’t make one last final impression before they return home. During the Olympic figure skating exhibition gala, all the skaters gathered for one last selfie. But it was Japanese figure skate Yuzuru Hanyu who stole the show with his performance in the group selfie event.





Yuzuru Hanyu doesn't even fuck around with selfies. pic.twitter.com/plBWTrYdYL — Kate Halliwell (@Kate__Halliwell) February 25, 2018

They gave us their hearts and souls. #WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/7ksizA7Z3F — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 25, 2018

Hanyu was hoisted into the air in the very back of the group, giving him a chance to definitely make the photo.

Twitter couldn’t help but admire Hanyu and his showmanship, with one writing that Hanyu is “literally divine.”

He’s literally divine so this is totally appropriate — Sean Raidley (@naeS1Sean) February 25, 2018

things i live for: two-time olympic champion yuzuru hanyu casually being held up for a group selfie pic.twitter.com/ddWGtoLkCB — claire//semi-hiatus (tlj spoilers!) (@Randomsplashes) February 25, 2018

Others wanted to know who was hoisting Hanyu into the air. Hanyu’s partner in theatrics was identified as Italian figure skater Ondrej Hotarek. Hilariously, the act may have also gained Hotarek more fans in the process.

I'm pretty sure that's Ondrej Hotarek from Italy — 🐰뉴이스트 REN 🌸 (@db5k05) February 25, 2018

Find a friend who lifts you up like Ondrej Hotarek pic.twitter.com/4pkXwLHnW3 — Kriii🌼 (@itsakurinut) February 25, 2018

Can we all pay tribute to Ondrej for not joining the group selfie just to lift yuzuru? 😆 pic.twitter.com/KDwhcrC1eo — Ice Bear (@arianotaira) February 25, 2018

Hanyu took home the gold medal for individual men’s figure skating during the Olympics this year, and continued to dazzle even at the exhibition gala.

Yuzuru Hanyu truly is the god of figure skating 😍 #YuzuruHanyu pic.twitter.com/5b7wjHwVzJ — skate loves the shibsibs ⛸🥉 (@skatexjoonie) February 25, 2018

