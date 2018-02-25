Menu
"The Simpsons" may have predicted the rogue squirrel moment at the Olympics
The 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, may be coming to an end, but that doesn’t mean the athletes can’t make one last final impression before they return home. During the Olympic figure skating exhibition gala, all the skaters gathered for one last selfie. But it was Japanese figure skate Yuzuru Hanyu who stole the show with his performance in the group selfie event.


Hanyu was hoisted into the air in the very back of the group, giving him a chance to definitely make the photo.

Twitter couldn’t help but admire Hanyu and his showmanship, with one writing that Hanyu is “literally divine.”

Others wanted to know who was hoisting Hanyu into the air. Hanyu’s partner in theatrics was identified as Italian figure skater Ondrej Hotarek. Hilariously, the act may have also gained Hotarek more fans in the process.

Hanyu took home the gold medal for individual men’s figure skating during the Olympics this year, and continued to dazzle even at the exhibition gala.

