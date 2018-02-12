“American Idol” alum Constantine Maroulis isn’t interested in petty tabloid gossip.

On Monday, Page Six reported Maroulis was spotted in New York City over the weekend with an unnamed female companion when a “spy” found naughty photos of a different woman on his phone. The gossip rag reported that “he dropped off his coat with the hostess, [and] also managed to leave his phone behind” while dining in the Big Apple.





The source continued, “It wouldn’t have been awkward until explicit pictures of a woman, who was not his date, started popping up for all to see.” The hostess reportedly returned the phone and advised the singer to “put a lock on [it] for next time.”

Hours after the story ran, Maroulis took to social media to sound off against the rumors.

Sharing a photo of the actual Page Six column in the New York Post, Maroulis wrote, “When it’s a slow Kardashian day. 📲📵@pagesix@the_hellenic_initiative @kellariny 🇬🇷👊🏽💯🙄.”

A rep for the singer also denied the report made by the tabloid, saying, “He was at a Hellenic Initiative event. He was there with a friend, not a date, and many prominent members of the Greek community, and this is a nonstory.”

RELATED: This “American Idol” alum faced some serious baby mama drama while dropping off his daughter

He may or may not have a ton of nude images on his phone, but one look at his Instagram makes it clear that the singer does like to use his iPhone to snap selfies.

We don’t know about you, but we are particularly fond of his take on Judas’ selfie game from his days starring in “Jesus Christ Superstar” at the Muny last summer.

“Judas duz selfies too 💯🖤,” he wrote back in June 2017.

Judas duz selfies too 💯🖤 A post shared by Constantine Maroulis (@constantinemaroulis) on Jun 17, 2017 at 7:43pm PDT

His selfie game sure is on point!