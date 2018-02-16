Fans of the “Toy Story” film franchise now know when they’ll be able to “shrink down” to the size of Andy’s toys and experience the immersive world Walt Disney Imagineers have been building.





Guests to Walt Disney World’s Hollywood Studios will officially be able to visit’s Andy’s backyard playsets starting June 30.

Imagineers have been busy designing and creating rides like Alien Swirling Saucers, where riders climb into flying saucers, accompanied by the little green men and they spin across the floor.

A third track will be available on the popular Toy Story Mania shooting game/ride that has been a park staple since 2008, park officials said.

Finally, the centerpiece of the new land riders can climb into Slinky Dog and race through the park on Slinky Dog Dash coaster.

Food won’t be an issue in the new themed land either with Woody’s Lunch Box, according to Walt Disney World officials, which looks just like a classic metal lunch box that will be a quick service location that creates “tasty meals and old-fashioned soda floats.”