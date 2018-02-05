Mary J. Blige might be the “Queen of Hip-Hop Soul” and an Academy Award-nominated actress, but she’s still broke!

In a recent interview with Vulture, the singer recently opened up about her financial struggles due to her ongoing divorce from husband and former manager Martin “Kendu” Isaacs.





“I’m just being straight-up honest,” she said. “I never wanted to do all this stuff, but after what I’ve been through and the mess that I’m in …”

Blige is reportedly paying her estranged husband $30,000 in spousal support, and she owes the IRS $6.5 million for eight years of back taxes

“You have to pay those taxes. It’s good to see what you have and what you don’t have — and why are we paying this person $5,000 a week?” she continued.

RELATED: Leah Remini slammed the Church of Scientology ad that ran during the Super Bowl, and she’s not the only one

Last year, Blige spoke to Tamron Hall about how she got through it following her split from Kendu Isaacs.

“The journey that got us here is that every woman can relate to, a woman out there fighting for her marriage,” she said, according to PEOPLE. “When I first started writing [“Strength of a Woman”], I was fighting for my marriage. There were a lot of layers to me peeled back for this marriage. I really thought I did [find] the love of my life.”

Blige filed for divorce from her husband of 12 years in July 2016. In the time since she filed, she has kept details private from the public. But now, she’s ready to talk about it.

She reportedly turned to prayer to help her get through the pain.

“Being Mary J. Blige the celebrity is secondary and I’m a human being first and I suffer just like everyone else,” Blige said. “I believe that I wasn’t given this career or this job as a singer or this gift from God to sit down and say, ‘I’m going to suffer from the world in silence and die.’ And it’s therapeutic for me as well. So, you know, that’s why. It’s not just for me.”

Blige has been nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category at the 90th Academy Awards for her role in the Netflix film “Mudbound.” Her song “Mighty River” from the film’s soundtrack has been nominated in the Best Original Song category.