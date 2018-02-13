Happy 21st birthday, Prince Jackson!

The eldest son of the late Michael Jackson rings in his 21st birthday on Feb. 13, and among the first to celebrate was little sister Paris, who shared a touching post in his honor on her personal Instagram page.





Jackson shared a sweet home movie of herself dancing and rough housing with her brother in honor of his birthday. The budding model shared sweet words to her brother.

it’s not your birthday for another half hour but i flew to the east coast today so technically i’m already two and a half hours late! so i’m posting this now. my dearest brother. i could fly to the moon and back a thousand times and the distance still wouldn’t amount to how much i adore you. i’ve always looked up to you, and to this day you’re still the greatest role model i could ever hope for. i miss these days where we could wrestle and i’d still have a chance at winning, though. i miss playing hot wheels and my little pony with you, i miss fighting like pirates and trying to cast spells with our harry potter wands. i miss the saturdays where we would sleep in and eat porridge and OJ and watch gargoyles and transformers (and sometimes cartoons in arabic?), and staying up late listening to you tell us wild bed time stories that always had a crazy twist at the end. you’ve always been my best friend in the whole wide universe and i’m so lucky to have you in my life. i couldn’t have wished for our friendship to turn out any better. we may not have our water guns and crash bandicoot, but we have so much more. you’re the most fun, genuine, determined and hilarious person i know. and it makes ma soul happy to know dat i can always count on you, and no matter where we are in the world and in life, my home is with you and the little guy. i love you so much, gooko. i’m so proud of you. happy birthday.

An unidentified male voice can be heard encouraging the siblings’ dance party, and we can’t help but wonder: Is that Michael Jackson we hear in the background?

Jackson and her brother have always been close — so close that they celebrated their bond with matching tattoos in March 2017. The siblings showed off their paired ink, yin and yang symbols on their ankles, on Jackson’s Instagram.

“/yin/ [in Chinese philosophy] the passive female principle of the universe, characterized as female and sustaining and associated with structure, night, the moon, fluidity, calmness, the earth, darkness, cold, death, and ascends energy. /yang/ the active male principle of the universe, characterized as male and creative and associated with function, the sky and sun, speed, expression, heaven, heat, light, birth, and descends energy,” she said of the meaning behind the symbols. “sometimes i feel like my big brother and i always think the same thoughts, he just doesn’t have a filter and always vocalizes them 😂 though total opposites, like my gooko and i, the inseparable yin and yang work together finding and causing balance within each other. matchies with my bestie @princejackson! ❤”