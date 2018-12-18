Menu
kid rock senate michigan senator ritchie Read this Next

Secret Santa Alert: Celebrities Are Paying off Layaway Items For The Holidays
Advertisement
Penny Marshall Dies AP Photo/Dan Steinberg; IPX/Nancy Barr

It’s a tragic day for American pop culture with the passing of Penny Marshall. TMZ reported that Penny Marshall passed away at the age of 75 in her Hollywood Hills, California home from complications with diabetes. The report was issued by Michelle Bega, Marshall’s longtime publicist. You’ll of course remember Marshall from her famous roll on first “Happy Days”, followed by her leading role with Cindy Williams on “Laverne & Shirley”. She wasn’t just a gorgeous and hilarious leading lady; Marshall’s career touched every generation of America cinema.

Personal Life

Penny Marshall Dies
Actor Rob Reiner and his wife, Penny Marshall, were waiting to begin a scene for the film “Love Me and I’ll Be Your Best Friend,” filming on New York’s 84th St. Tuesday June 20, 1978. The scene calls for Penny to take a tumble while trying to carry the suit case and pillows up the steps of an apartment building. (AP Photo/Dan Grossi)

Before we dive into her illustrious career, let’s go back to Marshall’s beginnings in the Bronx. In fact, she even grew up on the same street in the Bronx as Neil Simon, Calvin Klein, and Ralph Lauren. Must’ve been something in the air there, right? Born on October 15, 1943, Marshall was born into a family of cinema. Her mother, Marjorie Marshall, was a tap dance teacher and her father, Tony Marshall, was a film director and producer. Show business might’ve run in her blood, but Penny Marshall made her own fate from an early age.

Marshall was married twice. Michael Henry was her first husband and they were married for three years. Her longest and second marriage was with Rob Reiner for 10 years, and together they had a daughter, Tracy Reiner. The two divorced in 1981.

Television Appearances

Penny Marshall Dies
Actresses Cindy Williams, left, and Penny Marshall, stars of the ABC-TV comedy series “Laverne and Shirley,” make an impression in cement after the taping of their show in Los Angeles, Nov. 14, 1979. Hand and footprints of a number of celebrities encased in cement along with their autographs will be auctioned to help the American Heart Association. (AP Photo/Lennox McLendon)

With her brother Garry Marshall directing, Penny Marshall landed her first role as Myrna Turner on “The Odd Couple”. Audiences loved her kitsch and wit, making her a standout among the cast. She followed this appearance with a two-year streak on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show”.

It wasn’t until her iconic role as Laverne DeFazio, though, that American viewers really paid attention to this charmer on both sitcomes. In fact, her trademark ‘L’ for Laverne inspired women the world over to begin using their monogram proudly.

Running for eight years, “Laverne & Shirley” was critically acclaimed and Marshall herself received three nominations for the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress – Television Series Musical or Comedy.

Director’s Chair

She did even more than a renaissance man as a true renaissance woman, Marshall remained a prolific female director in an era that often saw women overlooked for such positions. She jumped into the big leagues (literally) with her directing career. Not only did she begin directing on the set of “Laverne & Shirley”, but she recognized her talent for production early on. Her older sister Ronny Hallin is also a television producer, proving that the cultural gene just runs in the Marshall family.

Like her Golden Globe nominations, Marshall’s film Awakenings was nominated for the Best Picture Oscar at the Academy Awards. In 1996, she received the Women in Film Crystal Award that honors women in communication and media.

Penny Marshall Dies
FILE – In this Sept. 9, 1979 file photo, Penny Marshal, left, and Cindy Williams from the comedy series “Laverne & Shirley” appear at the Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. Marshall died of complications from diabetes on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at her Hollywood Hills home. She was 75. (AP Photo/George Brich, FIle)

The films she directed include:

  • Jumpin’ Jack Flash (1986) with Whoopi Goldberg
  • Big (1988) with Tom Hanks
  • Awakenings (1990) with Robin Williams and Robert De Niro
  • A League of Their Own (1992) with Geena Davis, Tom Hanks, Madonna, and Rosie O’Donnell
  • The Preacher’s Wife (1996) with Denzel Washington and Whitney Houston

Marshall is often overlooked as a director and instead remembered for her leading role. “Laverne and Shirley” was a groundbreaking show during an age of American sitcoms that many look back on proudly. We’ll never forget Laverne DeFazio and her friendship with Shirley Feeney, and we’ll certainly never forget her powerhouse films with some of today’s greatest actors and actresses.

Tonight, raise a glass of milk and Pepsi to Penny Marshall, a woman who showed all of us ladies how to handle the shenanigans in a Milwaukee brewery, should we ever find ourselves there.

Watch: Betty White Is WHAT?!

Shannon Ratliff About the author:

Rare Studio

Some fans of Paris Jackson have been editing her skin tone in photos, and she’s had enough

Some fans of Paris Jackson have been editing her skin tone in photos, and she’s had enough

Tiffany Haddish joked to Kelly Ripa about the sexy plans she made with Brad Pitt

Tiffany Haddish joked to Kelly Ripa about the sexy plans she made with Brad Pitt

An Oscar trophy was stolen last night — and it’s not the first time it’s happened

An Oscar trophy was stolen last night — and it’s not the first time it’s happened

The director of the “Frozen” sequel hints at a possible female love interest for Elsa

The director of the “Frozen” sequel hints at a possible female love interest for Elsa

Creepy underwater statue of Jason Voorhees in Minnesota lake continues to spook swimmers

Creepy underwater statue of Jason Voorhees in Minnesota lake continues to spook swimmers

Stories You Might Like