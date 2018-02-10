“I Know What You Did Last Summer” became an instant classic when it debuted back in 1997, but fans are just now realizing how silly the teen horror flick’s title is.





“LOL I just remembered the sequel to ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ was called ‘I Still Know What You Did Last Summer,'” a Twitter user brought the silly name to everyone’s attention.

LOL I just remembered the sequel to "I Know What You Did Last Summer" was called "I Still Know What You Did Last Summer" — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) February 9, 2018

The tweet quickly went viral, and people began coming up with their own ridiculous versions of the movie title in the replies. While it’s not hard to poke fun at the movie, some social media users’ responses were real knee-slappers:

I Continue To Know What You Did The Previous Summer — julia reinstein (@juliareinstein) February 9, 2018

I Didn't Forget What Happened Two Summers Ago — Bob Marshall (@bobmarshall) February 9, 2018

RELATED: Man writes sad post about his alarm clock, and people immediately agreed

Things quickly got out of hand as people began coming up with overly elaborate versions of “I Know What You Did Last Summer:”

Sorry I Got Distracted There For a Moment But Don't Think I've Forgotten What You Did Three Summers Ago — chaka khan when the walls fell (@AlexNoelPeraza) February 9, 2018

If You Think I Have Forgotten What You Did Five Summers Ago, I Am Afraid You Are Sadly Mistaken — Andy Shepherd (@AndyShepherd2) February 9, 2018

Hey Long Time No Talk But Just Wanted To Give You An Update On If I've Forgotten What You Did That One Summer And The Answer Is I Haven't — julia reinstein (@juliareinstein) February 9, 2018

Hey It's Been A While And I Didn't Really Want To Come Barging Back Into Your Life Like This But I Just Really Wanted To Say That What You Did Eight Summers Ago Was Truly An Unforgettable Event — Ziegfield 🐕💨 (@RockyRockyMilk) February 9, 2018

Others took a much more simple approach:

Last Summer 3: We Been Knew — BananaLugosi'sBread (@upstartgeek) February 9, 2018

Meanwhile, some even started pitching ideas for a new installment in the series:

2018 remake: I Have Trouble Recalling But I Believe You May Have Done Some Bad Things About 20 Summers Ago — name cannot be blank (@mightydespair) February 9, 2018

I can't wait for "I Know What You're Going To Do Next Summer" — Will the Spill (@will_horner) February 9, 2018

RELATED: A guy is making a game for a system that stopped selling twenty years ago