“I Know What You Did Last Summer” became an instant classic when it debuted back in 1997, but fans are just now realizing how silly the teen horror flick’s title is.
“LOL I just remembered the sequel to ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ was called ‘I Still Know What You Did Last Summer,'” a Twitter user brought the silly name to everyone’s attention.
The tweet quickly went viral, and people began coming up with their own ridiculous versions of the movie title in the replies. While it’s not hard to poke fun at the movie, some social media users’ responses were real knee-slappers:
Things quickly got out of hand as people began coming up with overly elaborate versions of “I Know What You Did Last Summer:”
Others took a much more simple approach:
Meanwhile, some even started pitching ideas for a new installment in the series:
