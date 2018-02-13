Oscar-winning actress Rachel Weisz doesn’t think her husband Daniel Craig’s successor as James Bond should be a woman, and she offered up a good reason.





When Craig infamously announced that he’d rather “break glass and slash [his] wrists” than have a fifth go at playing the perpetually suave 007 following the release of 2015’s “Spectre,” people offered up all kinds of ideas about who should take over. Many felt British actor Idris Elba should become the first black Bond, while others were in favor of throwing “James” aside for a gun-toting “Jane.” The idea of a female Bond was extremely popular, with several actresses informally pitching themselves for the role.

“X-Files” star Gillian Anderson was suggested as a possible replacement, with Anderson even sharing a fan-made poster on Twitter.

It's Bond. Jane Bond.

Thanks for all the votes! (And sorry, don't know who made poster but I love it!) #NextBond pic.twitter.com/f8GC4ZuFgL — Gillian Anderson (@GillianA) May 21, 2016

Similarly, “Game of Thrones” star Emilia Clarke offered herself up as a replacement, along with “Quantico” actress Priyanka Chopra, who already has secret agent chops from her time on the ABC series.

“I get that all the time,” Chopra said to Complex about possibly playing a “Bond girl,” “But f**k that — I wanna be Bond.”

Even fan-favorite Elba suggested that a female Bond might be a good idea to revamp the decades-old character.

“Are we interested in having a Bond character other than being a male? It could be a woman — could be a black woman, could be a white woman,” he said to Variety. “Do something different with it. Why not?”

Even after Craig signed on for the forthcoming 25th Bond movie — with wrists intact — many in the public still advocated for a female to become the famed MI6 spy, but the person closest to the current incarnation has a different idea.

Weisz, who’s been married to Craig since 2011, spoke to The Telegraph and expressed her own opinions on the debate, underscoring the importance of creating roles with female characters specifically in mind.

“[Author Ian Fleming, who created James Bond] devoted an awful lot of time to writing this particular character, who is particularly male and relates in a particular way to women,” the Oscar-winning actress said over the weekend, according to The Wrap.

Weisz added, “Why not create your own story rather than jumping onto the shoulders and being compared to all those other male predecessors? Women are really fascinating and interesting and should get their own stories.”

While Weisz raised a good point, only time will tell when it comes to who will be the next thespian taking their martinis “shaken, not stirred.” Craig confirmed his return to the role for one more round back in August during an appearance on “The Late Show.” He shared that he’d “always wanted to” reprise the character but just “wanted a break.” Craig also addressed his 2015 comments, which were met with backlash from fans.

“I don’t want to make excuses about it, but it was two days after I finished shooting the last movie. I went straight to an interview, and someone asked, ‘Would you do another one?’” Craig said to Stephen Colbert. “I went, ‘No!’ Instead of saying something with style and grace, I gave a really stupid answer.”

The yet-unnamed “Bond 25“, is set to debut Nov. 19, 2019.