Her dad might have played the game of a lifetime at Super Bowl LII on Sunday night, but Lily Foles was actually the night’s true MVP.


The adorable daughter of Eagles quarterback Nick Foles really stole the show as she stayed calm, cool and collected during the chaos that surrounded her dad’s first Super Bowl win.

Wearing the most adorable vintage inspired jacket with “Foles” on the back and a set of pink headphones, baby Lily stole the hearts of many Twitter users while her dad reacted to the win.

RELATED: Pink’s brother was one proud American watching her sing the Super Bowl National Anthem

After the big game, family man Foles gushed about his two favorite girls, baby Lily and his wife Tori.

“Being on the podium with my wife Tori, and my daughter Lily, I mean, that’s what life’s about right there,” he said. “I mean, we are Super Bowl champs, but time does stop when you look in your daughter’s eyes and get to celebrate this moment.”

Nick Foles #9 of the Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Nicole Moschella About the author:
Nicole is a content editor with Rare. 
