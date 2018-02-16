Marvel’s “Black Panther” is one of the most hotly anticipated movies of the year, and from the looks of Thursday’s premiere, that may just be an understatement.





Videos and pictures from the early screenings showed just how deeply the “Wakandan” pride ran. Footage showed moviegoers lining up in droves to catch the premiere, and donning their best African prints and patterns to represent the spirit of the fictional nation — and the fun wasn’t just limited to America. Viewers showcased well-dressed fans packing movie theaters in places like Ghana.

In addition to folks rocking their best cosplay looks to see the show on their own, several schools and organizations such as the “Boys and Girls Club” rallied for funds to send kids from underprivileged communities to see the film using #BlackPantherChallenge. Tennis ace Serena Williams was one of many who sponsored a group of students to check out the film.

The film — on track to net upwards $150 million in it’s opening weekend — stars Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa, a.k.a. The Black Panther in his return to his native country of Wakanda to become king after the death of his father in “Captain America: Civil War.” Also starring the likes of Angela Bassett, Michael B. Jordan, Sterling K. Brown, Lupita Nyong’o and Forest Whitaker, the movie currently stands as the highest rated film in Marvel’s Cinematic Universe. It’s clear the movie is for everybody, and it’s probably a good idea to check it out before spoilers hit the web.