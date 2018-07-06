Menu
Julia Roberts Has an Instagram Account and We're Obsessed
As a kid, my favorite thing to do was comb through my mom’s photo albums. On a rainy day stuck inside, she would lug all 12 of the photo books out of the closet and leave me to it. Older photo prints were nestled next to recent, high-quality photos of the family with a glossy finish, while some were printed on photo paper at home. My favorite snapshots, though, were the ones of my grandparents and great-aunts. Those retro prints, with their light leaks and sepia tones, are what I most remember about my family now, especially as relatives have passed away. I’ll never forget the photo of my great-grandmother, GG Hensler, with her stylish coif next to her husband in an old-school football uniform from the 1930s. Their retro style inspires me even now, and I’ll admit I’ve used a few retro photo effect apps to try and recreate those photos. Of course, I can’t get that vintage style just right, but those photo albums of my mother’s are still a crowd favorite to look at.

So if you’re ready to walk down memory lane with me, I’d like to welcome you to one of my favorite Instagram accounts: historycoolkids. As a total history buff (let’s talk about the history of wiffle ball), I’m a sucker for a good photograph from a different time. From the retro vintage style to the retro cameras themselves, I love it all and this account does an amazing job at curating these photos that otherwise, we’d probably never see again. I pulled together the 25 best posts lately for us all to enjoy.

1. Who needs a man?

Women's poker party, 1941 📸: Nina Leen

2. Like a koozie, but a baby. 

70s mom and her baby

3. The ’70s are back in a big way. 

1 9 7 2

4. Who else misses saddle shoes?

Old school texting, 1950s 📸: Nina Leen

5. At least their mommas didn’t see them like that.

Princeton sophomores pose after a brutal, rock-laced snowball fight, 1893

6. I’m obsessed with this swimsuit.

Beach date, 1950s

7. That really is a lot of potatoes.

Miss Idaho photoshoot, 1935

8. The first half-laptop perhaps?

80s Nerd #hipster

9. Before Wikipedia, after the Dewey Decimal System. 

Old School Search Engine 📚 #books #library #80s #90s

10. Anyone still get ice this way? We know you’re out there…

Delivering ice, 1918

11. Struttin’ down Rodeo.

Rodeo Drive, LA, 1953

12. This is what people mean when they talk about iron lungs, kiddos.

13. Remember doing this?

Kids playing on steel bars mounted on asphalt, 1940s #happyfriday

14. With swimwear like this, the kids would be too afraid to go to the pool. 

Swimming mask, 1920s edition #shapeofwater

15. Don’t you just miss big hair?

Texas track club, 1964 #hair

16. The original male romper.

Brighton Beach, Brooklyn, 1914

17. Let’s jump forward in time.

Mechanic working on her van, 1975 📷: Elliott Erwitt

18. The true meaning of flat ironing your hair.

How to straighten hair in the 1950s 👌

19. You could say the ’70s were a wild time.

20. I can just hear the wail.

Accidentally running over your daughter's favorite doll, 1950s

21, The second photo is definitely the best.

22. Or is it just me, or all of these outfits are back in style.

Summer, late 1920s

23. There’s no Photoshop here.

Woman and a tornado, 1989

24. Be thankful for the phone in your hand.

Fixing your computer, 1948

25. The LAPD goes female.

Female trainees of the LAPD firing their newly issued revolvers, 1948

Did you enjoy this walk down memory lane as much as I did? Do you have any retro photo prints you’d like to share? Connect with our community on Facebook and post them on our wall!

Retro Photos HistoryCoolKids Instagram: historycoolkids
