Get excited, superhero fans, because Brie Larson is ready to save the day as Captain Marvel!

The Oscar-winning actress signed on to play Carol Danvers, an Air Force pilot who turns into a superhero after her DNA is fused with alien DNA after an accident in the upcoming “Captain Marvel” film and if these first images of Larson in costume are any indication, the film is going to be awesome!





Photos of the A-lister in her green and black full body suit emerged online on Thursday and fans just can’t get enough!

RELATED: Emma Stone and Brie Larson shared one of the sweetest moments at the Oscars

First look at @brielarson in costume as Captain Marvel! I kinda like it but once seen through the films lenses it will look way cooler. Honestly though Brie Larson is such a good actress she could be wearing a trash bag and make it awesome. pic.twitter.com/GG3Sj3JzMF — JTE (@JTEmoviethinks) January 25, 2018

its the same color as the Kree, maybe later it will be red.#CaptainMarvel pic.twitter.com/mdf6UnJfA6 — CourtZ🌠 (@CourtZ022) January 25, 2018

It looks like a prototype costume the government probably has Danvers wear when she first starts her missions as Captain Marvel. pic.twitter.com/PEJniPHdHh — Walt (@UberKryptonian) January 25, 2018

I'm sure I'll get over it because it Marvel and I trust them, but my initial thought is I hate the color scheme. That is not Captain Marvel. — Alisha Grauso (@AlishaGrauso) January 25, 2018

Few people suggesting maybe it's an initial Kree version of the suit and then she'll get her own colors later. Considering the #CaptainMarvel movie is set in the '90s, that's totally possible. — Alisha Grauso (@AlishaGrauso) January 25, 2018

Captain Marvel set photos looking good. love the Kree green. — Zac (@thetallman_Z) January 25, 2018

Wow I didn't know how excited I was for Brie Larson as Captain Marvel until I saw that picture. Wow, I'm so ready for her film — Raymond X (@PeaceLoveComics) January 25, 2018

LISTEN REGARDLESS OF WHAT HER COSTUME MEANS (I think it means so many things) I AM SUPER-DUPER-UPER HERE FOR @brielarson's CAPTAIN MARVEL oh my flippity dippity doo. pic.twitter.com/9sJJDWSN6G — Alicia Lutes (@alicialutes) January 25, 2018

The movie will be directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck and is due in theatres on March 8, 2019.

In the meantime, fans can check Larson out in the upcoming (still-untitled) fourth “Avengers” installment in May.