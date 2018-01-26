Get excited, superhero fans, because Brie Larson is ready to save the day as Captain Marvel!
The Oscar-winning actress signed on to play Carol Danvers, an Air Force pilot who turns into a superhero after her DNA is fused with alien DNA after an accident in the upcoming “Captain Marvel” film and if these first images of Larson in costume are any indication, the film is going to be awesome!
Photos of the A-lister in her green and black full body suit emerged online on Thursday and fans just can’t get enough!
The movie will be directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck and is due in theatres on March 8, 2019.
In the meantime, fans can check Larson out in the upcoming (still-untitled) fourth “Avengers” installment in May.