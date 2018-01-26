Menu
Screen Shot 2018-01-26 at 1.15.55 PM copy Read this Next

There are no Clydesdales, but this latest Budweiser ad is seriously tugging at our heart strings
Advertisement

Get excited, superhero fans, because Brie Larson is ready to save the day as Captain Marvel!

The Oscar-winning actress signed on to play Carol Danvers, an Air Force pilot who turns into a superhero after her DNA is fused with alien DNA after an accident in the upcoming “Captain Marvel” film and if these first images of Larson in costume are any indication, the film is going to be awesome!


Photos of the A-lister in her green and black full body suit emerged online on Thursday and fans just can’t get enough!

RELATED: Emma Stone and Brie Larson shared one of the sweetest moments at the Oscars

The movie will be directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck and is due in theatres on March 8, 2019.

In the meantime, fans can check Larson out in the upcoming (still-untitled) fourth “Avengers” installment in May.

Photos of Brie Larson in her “Captain Marvel” costume emerge online, and we’re excited Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images
Nicole Moschella About the author:
Nicole is a content editor with Rare. 
View More Articles
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Woman’s edgy idea for new “Batman” movie takes the internet by storm

Woman’s edgy idea for new “Batman” movie takes the internet by storm

Here’s what happened when a “Price is Right” contestant got a little too excited to see Drew Carey

Here’s what happened when a “Price is Right” contestant got a little too excited to see Drew Carey

Despite all of the rumors, Matt Lauer thought he would never be fired from his job on “TODAY”

Despite all of the rumors, Matt Lauer thought he would never be fired from his job on “TODAY”

After six miscarriages, “General Hospital” alum reveals the heartbreaking news we hoped we’d never hear

After six miscarriages, “General Hospital” alum reveals the heartbreaking news we hoped we’d never hear

Former “Charmed” star just unloaded on the CW channel for this impending reboot

Former “Charmed” star just unloaded on the CW channel for this impending reboot

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement