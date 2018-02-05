Pink is seriously not here for the haters.

The pop singer came down with the flu over the weekend, all thanks to her “petri dish kids.” Despite the setback, she absolutely nailed her performance of the national anthem at Super Bowl LII.





But after someone on Twitter said Pink “sucks” and called her fans “dumb” in a now-deleted tweet, Pink mustered up the same energy to respond to the rude allegations.

“Yeah but at least I suck while singing our countries [sic] national anthem, and you just suck by yourself on a dirty couch,” she responded.

Yeah but altleast I suck while singing our countries national anthem, and you just suck by yourself on a dirty couch. #winning https://t.co/SfLQr9hVTq — P!nk (@Pink) February 5, 2018

“Poor dude couldn’t handle the heat she brought,” said one fan, who noticed the original commenter switched their Twitter account from public to private.

“You were amazing! Coming from NYC when someone sings it with such feeling it takes me back to 9/11. Thank you for such. Beautiful tribute. I felt it in my heart,” said another fan.

“My girl you are my favorite badass. Keep on keepin on,” encouraged a third.

Anyone who is interested in watching Pink’s performance again can do so below.

Pink performs the national anthem at Super Bowl LII between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles. pic.twitter.com/pCNxAhVXWb — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) February 4, 2018

RELATED: Pink’s brother was one proud American watching her sing the Super Bowl National Anthem