Pink decided to leave the death-defying stunts out of the show when she showed off her true and raw talent in this emotional performance on Sunday night’s 60th annual Grammy Awards.


The singer, who will be singing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl next weekend, really brought it when she performed a powerful rendition of her hit single, “Wild Hearts Can’t Be Broken.”

Pink changed out of her red carpet ready look and into something more comfortable, a slouchy white tee and relaxed fit jeans, for the subdued performance, which featured an American Sign Language interpreter.

She even ended the performance with a sweet wave to her daughter, Willow, who watched from the audience.

The mom of two appeared with little Willow by her side as she walked the red carpet ahead of the performance. Her husband, Carey Hart, and mother, Judy, also joined her on the red carpet.

Ahead of the performance, Pink took to Instagram with a family photo which featured her son, Jameson Moon, a little less than happy to be out on the red carpet and dressed to the nines.

“Family Portrait #grammys,” she wrote alongside the adorable family photo where Jameson can be seen having a full-on meltdown.

Family Portrait #grammys

A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on

She shared a second post featuring her mom before walking the red carpet.

“Look how fabulous my mom is!!!” Pink wrote. In the second photo, Jameson’s mood had completely changed. Guess grandmas really do fix everything!

Look how fabulous my mom is!!!

A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on

So sweet!

Nicole Moschella
Nicole is a content editor with Rare. 
