Whether she’s selling out arenas with gravity-defying performances, gracing red carpets with fashion icon perfection or raising two gorgeous kids, Pink can pretty much do it all, and the Grammy-winner is clearly passing that trait along early.





In a photo shared to her Instagram, the “Beautiful Trauma” crooner showed off her precious 1-year-old getting a leg up on the competition in a studio session with his famous mama.

Rocking a denim jacket and lime green kid-friendly headphones, little Jameson Moon — Pink and husband Carey Hart’s second child, along with daughter Willow Sage, 6 — can be seen fiddling with the controls in what appears to be a music studio. Like mother, like son!

Although Pink didn’t caption the photo, it’s clear fans were thrilled to see baby Jameson may be taking after his musical mom.

“That’s the future right there 💜💜💜,” wrote one commenter, while another joked, “Is he going to be your new music producer, as he seems to know what he is doing!”

“Oh my goodness he’s going to be a natural,” added another fan, and if Pink is any indication, he’s definitely got the chops.

The 38-year-old pop star is no stranger to keeping her cute kids close at hand when it comes to her music business. Just days ago on Feb. 22, the proud mom shared a sweet mother-son bonding moment from a workout with her followers on Instagram.

“Rehearsals,” she wrote alongside a photo of herself doing a plank with a smiley Jameson Moon sitting on the mat with her. Before that, she shared a video of 6-year-old Willow skating to her heart’s content throughout her mom’s rehearsal space as Pink prepped for her upcoming Beautiful Trauma World Tour, which kicks off March 1.

No doubt she’ll have her little assistants by her side through it all!