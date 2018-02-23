Pink’s daughter, Willow Hart, put her big heart to work when she decided to set up a candy stand at her mom’s recent concert in an effort to raise money for Haiti.





Pink’s husband, Carey Hart, was one proud dad when he shared the sweet moment with followers on Instagram. In the photo, Willow has a full display of sweets in front of her with a line of hungry adults standing nearby to get a little afternoon pick-me-up during the “Beautiful Trauma” singer’s rehearsals.

“Willz and her friend Gracie wanted to do some charity work. So they bought bulk candy and set up a table in catering at mama @pink rehersal (sic) Hall. They are donating the money to #Haiti 👍👍. Good work ladies, doing your part. #DontTellTrump,” he wrote.

Willow wasn’t the only one of Pink’s kids who supported her backstage while she was on tour. The singer and mama shared a sweet mother-son bonding moment from a workout with her own followers on Instagram on Feb. 22.

“Rehearsals,” she wrote alongside a photo of herself doing a plank with a smiley Jameson Moon sitting on the mat with her.

Earlier this month, the powerhouse vocalist shot down the haters after she performed the National Anthem at this year’s Super Bowl, just days after battling the flu. When some disgruntled Super Bowl watchers said her performance “sucked,” she went off on Twitter and shut the haters down!

“Yeah but at least I suck while singing our countries [sic] national anthem, and you just suck by yourself on a dirty couch,” she wrote with a retweet of the troll’s diss.

Following the shut-down, Pink shared a smiley selfie with her daughter.

“All of your prayers and well wishes and candles got me through. Thankyou for all of your love and support. We you. # SuperBowl2018,” she wrote on Feb. 4.