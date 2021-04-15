Playboy Magazine has taken on the body-positivity movement as they featured their first-ever plus-sized cover model: Hayley Hasselhoff, Baywatch star David Hasselhoff’s daughter. Hasselhoff’s 28-year-old daughter told the Daily Mail that she felt “empowered” to pose nude for Playboy Germany, fulfilling her dreams to be Playboy’s first curve model that she’s had since she was 14 years old.

David Hasselhoff’s Daughter Hayley: First Playboy Plus-Size Model

Describing the support she gets from her family, she said, “My dad is very supportive in the choices I make for my own career. My mum and my dad are always very supportive in everything that I have done. You have to remember I’ve been in this industry since I was 14 and I’ve been a curve model since I was 14.”

“We all have different journeys in the curve industry, but for me I started out as a curve model and I am still a curve model today,” she added. “To see the progression of where I’ve gone, to where I am today, I think they’re both very, very supportive and they believe in me and all the choices I make in my own career, just like I do for them.”

Hayley Hasselhoff on the European Cover of Playboy @playboygermany

Hayley Hasselhoff’s Instagram Posts on Social Media

Hasselhoff used her own lingerie to pose for the German cover shoot, shot in Paris by photographer Ellen Von Unwerth during the pandemic. She hopes that this photoshoot will help further the emphasis on the female empowerment movement that encourages people to embrace body sizes of all kinds. She says, “There are a few photos that are tastefully nude where I’m topless. At the beginning there were pieces of me like ‘oh Playboy…’ and then I had a think and I was like ‘oh cool!’ I get to make this movement for curve women during a global pandemic and let them know they have every right to celebrate their bodies. Looking at those images I have to say there were definitely moments on set where I was apprehensive because it was my first time ever shooting something like this.”

Hayley Hasselhoff by Ellen Von Unwerth

“It was one of those moments where you have a thought bubble and that apprehensiveness – but then that positive thought came back in and said ‘hold on a second that’s the whole reason you’re here today,’” she added.