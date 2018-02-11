Menu
Rita Ora is letting it all hang out!

The British popstar got completely naked and posed for a series of sexy snaps by the ocean.


“Sundaze,” the 27-year-old singer captioned the images, in which she used her limbs to hide all of her naughty bits.

Sundaze.

A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora) on

Last year, Ora confronted celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay after she was turned away at one of his restaurants.

Ora revealed on “The Jonathan Ross Show” that she wasn’t “dressed the part” when she tried to dine at one of Ramsay’s famous restaurants.

“What were you wearing?” Ross asked.

“I was just wearing a trackie [track suit]. I’m kind of like a tomboy, so I’m usually just wearing a trackie and trainers [sneakers]. So I think it was a dress code or something,” she said before turning to the chef. “Can I just ask now, can I come to one of your to one of your restaurants?”

“Yes, you can!” Ramsay agreed.

Before Ora got too excited, she wanted to make one thing clear: “But for free, though?” she joked.

Ramsay laughed along with her and pressed for more information about who turned her away, but Ora kept tight-lipped to protect the innocent.

Probably the best move if she wanted great service in the future!

