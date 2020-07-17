If you have the opportunity to surround yourself with good people and get involved, I hope you seize that. Not everyone is blessed with the opportunity to have a great community around them, but it could not be more clear what a community can do when coming together to help someone out.

In San Jose, California, a certain neighborhood came together to really support their usual postal worker. Nanh, a postal employee with the United States Postal Service (USPS) is familiar to this San Jose neighborhood as the honorary mail carrier who delivers their pieces of mail. And they obviously really appreciate her parcel delivery skills. So what did they do?

There’s no doubt that COVID-19 has shut down, halted, and cancelled essentially everything. I know personally, a couple weddings that I was in this year have all been postponed to a new (hopeful!) date. But you know what you can’t postpone? Having a baby. And that’s why staying involved with your community is so important.

Nanh, this U.S. postal service employee, was just carrying out her mail delivery as usual, seeing that many essential workers like her are still working through the pandemic. However, not only is Nanh delivering mail, but she’s also pregnant with her 4th child. Can you imagine being pregnant during a global pandemic while delivering mail in this hot summer? Not exactly ideal conditions for this mama.

But her community did the sweetest thing for her and threw her a baby shower . So how did they pull this off in the midst of this madness? They all decorated their front yards with baby decorations and gifts so that Nanh could enjoy her baby shower while on her mail route. Karen Mettler, one of the people from the community, told Good New Movement, “Nanh worked extra during the pandemic as there were so many deliveries.”