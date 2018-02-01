Kylie Jenner’s due date could be as soon as this month and the reality star is reportedly all ready to meet her baby.





According to PEOPLE, Jenner is enjoying being out of the spotlight as she has been for most her her yet-to-be-confirmed pregnancy and plans to continue to stay off of social media after welcoming her daughter.

“She very much enjoys being out of the spotlight and can’t wait to spend quiet time with the baby,” a source said. “She doesn’t seem in any rush to get back to a more public life.”

Another insider said, “Being out of the spotlight has helped Kylie prepare for the baby, but she is also thinking about her life after giving birth.”

The publication added that Jenner already “has a baby name” all lined up and doesn’t plan on selling any photos of the newborn.

News of Jenner’s pregnancy made headlines last September when it was rumored that she was expecting her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott. In late January, photos of Jenner on a hike with her mom, Kris Jenner and best friend Jordyn Woods made headlines when it appeared that she was sporting a baby bump on TMZ.

She further fueled rumors when all of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters stripped down into the Calvin Klein undies for a racy photoshoot. In the pics, Jenner’s midriff was inexplicitly covered with a quilt.

RELATED: Wendy Williams launched a savage attack on “pregnant” Kylie Jenner

In this time, the baby of the family is reportedly looking to her older sisters for mom advice.

“She’s always been closest to [Khloé Kardashian], but this pregnancy has helped her bond with Kourtney,” the source told PEOPLE. “She thinks Kourtney is an amazing hands-on mom, and that’s how she wants to be.”