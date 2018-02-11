Chrissy Teigen is no stranger to racy Instagram snaps!

Her latest one features her making a salad. Nothing special about that, right?





Apart from the fact that she’s COMPLETELY NAKED!

“plz don’t shame me I am a strong proud salad making woman just being natural and trying to live my life,” the pregnant model captioned the image, in which her naughty bits were obscured by a pair of salad emojis.

Teigen recently revealed the sex of her unborn baby.

The pregnant model and social media enthusiast also took to Instagram during the Grammy Awards a few weeks ago to confirm what we’ve all been wondering, and her daughter Luna is getting a little brother!

Teigen, 32, posted a photo on Instagram featuring herself clad in a stunning silver gown and cradling her prominent baby bump. She captioned the image, “mama and her baby boy.” The post comes a week after the “Lip Sync Battle” co-host sent social media into a tizzy after scantily posing for a shot donning a light pink robe. The photograph’s caption — “Girls weekend” — had fans believing she was expecting a second daughter with husband John Legend, 39, but it’s now clear that the opposite is true.

mama and her baby boy A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jan 28, 2018 at 7:42pm PST

The couple are already the proud parents of adorable daughter, Luna, 1, who, like her unborn brother, was conceived via in vitro fertilization. The longtime couple have been open about their struggles to conceive.

“Having a baby is a big challenge for a couple, and going through that together strengthens your bond because if you make it through [having a child], you know you can make it through anything,” Legend told Cosmopolitan magazine in August. “We’re lucky that we’re living in an age where we can conceive in other ways. [IVF treatment] brought us Luna, and hopefully it will bring us a few more awesome kids, too.”

Teigen tweeted in Jan. 2017 that after purposefully choosing a girl for her first child, a boy would be next, and she’s definitely stuck to her plans. She gave the honor of announcing her pregnancy to little Luna back in November. Just before Thanksgiving, Teigen shared a sweet video on Instagram in which she motioned to her stomach and asked her daughter, “What’s in here?” “Baby,” she replied.

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen dropped an f-bomb when someone said her post-baby body had “work done”