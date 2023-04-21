Prince William Goes Undercover as Restaurant Staff, Reserves Table for Unsuspecting Guest

The Prince of Wales flexed his customer service skills during a visit to Birmingham.

Last Thursday, Prince William got behind the counter at The Indian Streatery to answer a phonecall from a customer. Amid laughter from wife Kate Middleton and the restaurant staff, his Highness booked a reservation for the caller after helping them with directions.

The Prince of Wales Takes a Call for the Busy Restaurant

After trying his hand at reception, the Prince rolled up his sleeves and headed to the kitchen. There, chefs taught William and Kate how to make roti, a type of flatbread.

The royal couple commemorated their outing in a sweet Instagram post, featuring a photo of William answering the restaurant phone. They praised the family-owned business in the caption, writing:

“The Sharma Family don’t just bring authentic Indian street food to the city but do so much in the community too, including their all female chef team training many better cooks than us…!”

The Indian Streatery also added a few snapshots from the royal visit to their Instagram story, including a photo of the Prince taking a reservation over the phone.

“The Royals spotted at @the_indianstreatery!” the caption read, “Food fit for a king.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales had more on their minds than getting great Indian food on their trip to Birmingham. According to Entertainment Tonight, the visit was intended to support the diverse city and its business owners.

After meeting the Sharma family at The Indian Streatery, the royals invited local business owners and creators to share their experiences at The Rectory restaurant and pub. They also participated in a friendly game of darts before taking to the streets to shake hands with the public.

An official account of the couple’s activities can be found on the Royal Household website.