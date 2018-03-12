Menu
Final Presidential Debate Between Hillary Clinton And Donald Trump Held In Las Vegas Read this Next

Scott Baio confirms wife Renee's heartbreaking new diagnosis
Advertisement

Congratulations are in order for Sweden’s Princess Madeleine and her British husband Chris O’Neil, who welcomed their third child together into the world last Friday at Stockholm’s Danderyd Hospital, according to the Office of the Marshal of the Realm.


According to E!, O’Neill said in a statement that the couple are “thrilled about the new addition to [their] family,” Princess Adrienne Josephine Alice.

Madeleine revealed the name on her new Instagram account, along with a cute photo of the new royal baby hanging out with with her older siblings, Princess Leonore, 4, and Prince Nicolas, 2.

“Leonore and Nicolas welcoming their little sister home,” she captioned the adorable image.

Leonore and Nicolas welcoming their little sister home ❤️

A post shared by Princess Madeleine of Sweden (@princess_madeleine_of_sweden) on

Adrienne Josephine Alice

A post shared by Princess Madeleine of Sweden (@princess_madeleine_of_sweden) on

Madeleine announced that she was expecting another baby in a sweet post to fans on Facebook back in August of 2017.

RELATED: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were all smiles during their recent trip to Poland

Princess Madeleine met her husband in New York City, and the couple wed in a lavish ceremony in Stockholm in 2013.

Congratulations to the growing family!

Norman Quarrinton About the author:
Norman is a tall stand-up comedian from the mean streets of London, England. He has performed at several prestigious venues in his brief career, including (but not limited to) The Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, The Capitol City Comedy Club in Austin, and a Hooters in St. Louis. His festival ...Read more
View More Articles
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Some fans of Paris Jackson have been editing her skin tone in photos, and she’s had enough

Some fans of Paris Jackson have been editing her skin tone in photos, and she’s had enough

Tiffany Haddish joked to Kelly Ripa about the sexy plans she made with Brad Pitt

Tiffany Haddish joked to Kelly Ripa about the sexy plans she made with Brad Pitt

An Oscar trophy was stolen last night — and it’s not the first time it’s happened

An Oscar trophy was stolen last night — and it’s not the first time it’s happened

The director of the “Frozen” sequel hints at a possible female love interest for Elsa

The director of the “Frozen” sequel hints at a possible female love interest for Elsa

Creepy underwater statue of Jason Voorhees in Minnesota lake continues to spook swimmers

Creepy underwater statue of Jason Voorhees in Minnesota lake continues to spook swimmers

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement