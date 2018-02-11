Menu
This TV cop is officially off the market after popping the question to his girlfriend in an adorable way
Fifty-four-year-old Lisa Rinna wowed the internet yet again with another of her classic bikini selfies on Friday.

Posing in her bathroom in a lacy black bikini, the “Real Housewife of Beverly Hills” snapped a sizzling picture and shared it for all of her Instagram followers and the world to see.


Thanks for the swim suit @pilyqswim 🌴

A post shared by Lisa Rinna (@lisarinna) on

“Thanks for the swim suit @pilyqswim,” she captioned the photo.

Rinna is no stranger to showing off her good looks on social media, frequently sharing pictures sporting different bathing suits. Just after Thanksgiving, for instance, she motivated herself to work off the extra stuffing she enjoyed during her holiday feast by posting a pre-dinner bikini selfie.

RELATED: Lisa Rinna shares a sizzling throwback photo in honor of her return to “Days of Our Lives”

Motivating myself. 🦃💃🏻🕺🏻

A post shared by Lisa Rinna (@lisarinna) on

A few days ago, she threw it all the way back to her “Days of Our Lives” days, sharing a racy photo from her time on the show, in which she wore nothing more than her signature pout, a pair of hoop earrings and a bed sheet.

Now. DAYS. Meet. RHOBH.

A post shared by Lisa Rinna (@lisarinna) on

Entertainment Weekly reported in early September that the “Melrose Place” alum would be reprising her role as Billie Reed in early 2018. Rinna played the character — who began the show as a songstress with a drug habit — from 1992 until 1995 and also made two returns to the role in 2002 and 2012. Rinna reportedly began taping her episodes in September, and it looks like her big return may be happening very soon.

RELATED: “RHOBH’s” Lisa Rinna accidentally taught her daughters everything they didn’t want to know about sex

“Real Housewife” Lisa Rinna proves age is just a number with yet another sizzling bikini picture Instagram/Lisa Rinna
