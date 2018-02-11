Fifty-four-year-old Lisa Rinna wowed the internet yet again with another of her classic bikini selfies on Friday.

Posing in her bathroom in a lacy black bikini, the “Real Housewife of Beverly Hills” snapped a sizzling picture and shared it for all of her Instagram followers and the world to see.





“Thanks for the swim suit @pilyqswim,” she captioned the photo.

Rinna is no stranger to showing off her good looks on social media, frequently sharing pictures sporting different bathing suits. Just after Thanksgiving, for instance, she motivated herself to work off the extra stuffing she enjoyed during her holiday feast by posting a pre-dinner bikini selfie.

Motivating myself. 🦃💃🏻🕺🏻 A post shared by Lisa Rinna (@lisarinna) on Nov 25, 2017 at 8:34am PST

A few days ago, she threw it all the way back to her “Days of Our Lives” days, sharing a racy photo from her time on the show, in which she wore nothing more than her signature pout, a pair of hoop earrings and a bed sheet.

Now. DAYS. Meet. RHOBH. A post shared by Lisa Rinna (@lisarinna) on Feb 6, 2018 at 5:57pm PST

Entertainment Weekly reported in early September that the “Melrose Place” alum would be reprising her role as Billie Reed in early 2018. Rinna played the character — who began the show as a songstress with a drug habit — from 1992 until 1995 and also made two returns to the role in 2002 and 2012. Rinna reportedly began taping her episodes in September, and it looks like her big return may be happening very soon.

