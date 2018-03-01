With celebrity couples breaking the public’s — and each other’s — hearts left and right, it seems like a miracle to hear about a couple actually making it work, and for decades, no less. However, that’s been the case for “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” co-star Lisa Rinna, who recently opened up about how she’s kept the spark alive between her and husband of 20 years, Harry Hamlin — and the answer is surprising.





During an appearance on “What What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” on Tuesday, Rinna was asked by a caller for her “secret to such a good relationship” and how she “keeps things spicy” with Harry.

“I don’t really know. I really don’t know the answer,” replied the mom of two. “I think that we are complete opposites. And I mean, we have nothing in common!”

“We are crazy about each other, and you can’t create that, you can’t make it. It either is, or it isn’t,” Rinna continued, pointing out that while their busy careers sometimes keep them apart, theirs isn’t a case of absence making the heart grow fonder.

“I don’t think that has anything to do with it. I think you either really dig somebody or you don’t … We are so blessed that that happened for us,” the former soap opera star said.

While Rinna said she nothing in common with her 66-year-old beau, there’s at least one activity they share together — watching “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

“Isn’t that cute, that Harry Hamlin even cares to sit and watch it?” she asked Cohen and fellow guest Meghan McCain. “I mean, he really cares about seeing it. And now he’s totally into it.”

The “Days of Our Lives” alum — she’s set to make a return in a few short weeks — and her actor hubby tied the knot in March 1997 and are proud parents to up and coming models Amelia Gray, 16, and Delilah Belle, 19. Although they’ve both worked together, it wasn’t Hollywood but a chance encounter that brought them together.

“Lisa was working in an eyeglass store in 1992, and she was closing up one night, and I was having dinner with the owner of the store,” Hamlin told Cohen in 2016. “She came in to give him the keys, and that’s how we first actually met and talked.”

When you know, you know!