Hollywood darling Reese Witherspoon always keeps busy — she’s been bustling away with promoting her upcoming film “A Wrinkle In Time,” which also stars Oprah Winfrey and Mindy Kaling — but she always makes time to visit a special “friend.”





And by friend, we mean her Hollywood “Walk of Fame” star.

The 41-year-old “Sweet Home Alabama” star took to social media to share a photo of her star on Sunday with the caption, “When you run into a friend on the street…⭐🌟⭐”

In a series of videos, Witherspoon joked about the journey to see her star.

“I’m running a little bit late for work today, but it’s really important,” she says. “I heard my friend is really close by so I want to go meet her really quick and I want you guys to meet her too. This is so exciting guys! Here she is.”

Witherspoon added, saying to the “star,” “Oh, now you’re looking good, girl! That’s right! And don’t you let people walk all over you. I know you’re on the street, but don’t you do that. You’re a queen.”

The “Walk the Line” star was honored with the sidewalk plaque in December 2010, making hers the 2,425th star on the famed Hollywood Boulevard walk since its inception in the late 1950s. She brought along her look-alike daughter Ava Phillippe and son Deacon, whom she shares with actor Ryan Phillippe, along with several relatives from Louisiana and her “Legally Blonde” puppy co-star Bruiser.

