Celebrities, they’re just like us! Well, they would be if we were able to jet off to Greece for a nice beachside vacation at a moment’s notice. You can’t even take a celebrity’s social media account too seriously because, as we know, every single post is curated to get some sort of reaction out of you. I have a theory that only real celebrity photos are the candid shots, like in the below photo of Jack Nicholson chowing down on some watermelon. I’ve waxed poetic about my favorite Instagram account, historycoolkids, before, but instead of showcasing the regular folks this time, I dug in and found the best celebrity shots.

I pulled together my 20 favorite posts for all of us to enjoy because honestly, who doesn’t want to see a photo of Bob Ross enjoying a gosh darn slice of pizza!

1. Bob Ross

Bob Ross eating pizza, 80s 🍕🍕🍕 #happyfriday

A post shared by History Cool Kids (@historycoolkids) on

2. Jamie Lee Curtis

3. Jack Nicholson

Watermelon, coffee and Jack Nicholson, 1970s 📸: Willy Rizzo

A post shared by History Cool Kids (@historycoolkids) on

4. Gerald Ford

5. Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher

Carrie Fisher and her mom, Debbie Reynolds, 1972 #starwars #mothersday

A post shared by History Cool Kids (@historycoolkids) on

6. Bill Clinton meeting JFK

16 year old Bill Clinton shakes hands with JFK, July 24th, 1963. 📸: Arnie Sachs

A post shared by History Cool Kids (@historycoolkids) on

7. A pre-Ron Swanson Nick Offerman

Nick Offerman, 1994 #ronswanson

A post shared by History Cool Kids (@historycoolkids) on

8. Michael Jackson

Young Michael Jackson poolside, late 70s

A post shared by History Cool Kids (@historycoolkids) on

9. Elvis Presley and Sophia Loren

Elvis Presley and Sophia Loren, 1958

A post shared by History Cool Kids (@historycoolkids) on

10. Shel Silverstein

11. Arnold Schwarzenegger

Young Arnold Schwarzenegger, 50s

A post shared by History Cool Kids (@historycoolkids) on

12. Robin Williams

Robin Williams as a cheerleader for the Denver Broncos, 1979

A post shared by History Cool Kids (@historycoolkids) on

13. Bruce Lee and family

Bruce Lee and his family, early 70s

A post shared by History Cool Kids (@historycoolkids) on

14. Brad Pitt

Brad fishing, 90s. 📸: George Holz #holzhollywood30yearsofportraits

A post shared by History Cool Kids (@historycoolkids) on

15. Johnny Cash

JOHNNY CASH at the Melody Ranch, Newhall, California, 1961 📸: Leigh Wiener #mood

A post shared by History Cool Kids (@historycoolkids) on

16. Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn

KURT & GOLDIE, 80s

A post shared by History Cool Kids (@historycoolkids) on

17. Alan Rickman

Professor Snape as a high school student, London, 1964

A post shared by History Cool Kids (@historycoolkids) on

18. Neil deGrasse Tyson

19. Freddie Mercury

Freddie, 1958 . . . . . . . #freddiemercury #fifties #50s #teeth

A post shared by History Cool Kids (@historycoolkids) on

20. Robert De Niro with Martin Scorsese’s mom

Retro Photos Celebrities Never Seen Instagram: historycoolkids
