Celebrities, they’re just like us! Well, they would be if we were able to jet off to Greece for a nice beachside vacation at a moment’s notice. You can’t even take a celebrity’s social media account too seriously because, as we know, every single post is curated to get some sort of reaction out of you. I have a theory that only real celebrity photos are the candid shots, like in the below photo of Jack Nicholson chowing down on some watermelon. I’ve waxed poetic about my favorite Instagram account, historycoolkids, before, but instead of showcasing the regular folks this time, I dug in and found the best celebrity shots.
I pulled together my 20 favorite posts for all of us to enjoy because honestly, who doesn’t want to see a photo of Bob Ross enjoying a gosh darn slice of pizza!