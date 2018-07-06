Celebrities, they’re just like us! Well, they would be if we were able to jet off to Greece for a nice beachside vacation at a moment’s notice. You can’t even take a celebrity’s social media account too seriously because, as we know, every single post is curated to get some sort of reaction out of you. I have a theory that only real celebrity photos are the candid shots, like in the below photo of Jack Nicholson chowing down on some watermelon. I’ve waxed poetic about my favorite Instagram account, historycoolkids, before, but instead of showcasing the regular folks this time, I dug in and found the best celebrity shots.

I pulled together my 20 favorite posts for all of us to enjoy because honestly, who doesn’t want to see a photo of Bob Ross enjoying a gosh darn slice of pizza!

1. Bob Ross

2. Jamie Lee Curtis

3. Jack Nicholson

4. Gerald Ford

5. Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher

6. Bill Clinton meeting JFK

7. A pre-Ron Swanson Nick Offerman

Nick Offerman, 1994 #ronswanson A post shared by History Cool Kids (@historycoolkids) on Jun 22, 2018 at 11:16am PDT

8. Michael Jackson

Young Michael Jackson poolside, late 70s A post shared by History Cool Kids (@historycoolkids) on May 27, 2018 at 9:34am PDT

9. Elvis Presley and Sophia Loren

Elvis Presley and Sophia Loren, 1958 A post shared by History Cool Kids (@historycoolkids) on May 12, 2018 at 9:47am PDT

10. Shel Silverstein

11. Arnold Schwarzenegger

Young Arnold Schwarzenegger, 50s A post shared by History Cool Kids (@historycoolkids) on Mar 7, 2018 at 11:12am PST

12. Robin Williams

13. Bruce Lee and family

14. Brad Pitt

15. Johnny Cash

16. Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn

KURT & GOLDIE, 80s A post shared by History Cool Kids (@historycoolkids) on May 14, 2017 at 6:13pm PDT

17. Alan Rickman

18. Neil deGrasse Tyson

19. Freddie Mercury

20. Robert De Niro with Martin Scorsese’s mom

