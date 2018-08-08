Richard Gere is joining the likes of Charlie Chaplin, Robert DeNiro, Steve Martin, and Clint Eastwood with these new reports of his impending fatherhood. That’s right, all of those celebrities had children when they were over the age of 65 and Richard Gere will be 69 when his child with new wife Alejandra Silva is born next year. Gere turns 69 on August 31, making this for a real birthday month surprise.

The announcement came after the Spanish outlet ABC reported the news, though Gere’s rep has not confirmed the reports to multiple press outlets in the US. Gere married Silva, 35, in April 2018 after the pair dated for four years. He has an 18-year-old son, Homer, from his marriage to his second wife, actress Carey Lowell. Gere’s first marriage was to supermodel Cindy Crawford from 1991 to 1995. Silva has a 5-year-old son, Alberto, from her first marriage to Govind Friedland.

While it’s unsure where the pair will raise the child, in Silva’s native Spain or New York City, it’s clear that they’re crazy for each other despite the 33-year age gap. Silva told Hola magazine in September 2016, two years before tying the knot, that, “Richard has been my hero in real life. I was a little lost, without light, and meeting him gave sense to my life.”

So back to the famous old dad club in Hollywood! Where does the Pretty Woman star shake out among this list of distinguished older dads who were too sexy to stop procreating?

Chaplin’s last child was born was he was the ripe ol’ age of 73 years old. Like Gere, he shared a similar age gap with his wife, Oona O’Neil, who was 37 years old at the time. DeNiro was 68 years old when his daughter Helen Grace was born in 2011, though he and his second wife, Grace Hightower, welcomed their daughter via surrogate.

Steve Martin was 67 when he became a dad for the very first time in 2012 with the birth of his daughter with Anne Stringfield. Clint Eastwood was 66 when he and his second wife Dina Ruiz welcomed their only child together. So it looks like Gere is in good company if this report is confirmed!