Royal lovebirds Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have big plans for their first — and only — Valentine’s Day as an engaged couple!





The royal couple will embark on a romantic getaway to Edinburgh Castle in Scotland — just 400 miles north of their current home in London.

Kensington Palace announced the trip earlier today:

Prince Harry and Ms. Markle will visit Edinburgh on 13th February, where they will attend engagements at @ edinburghcastle, local social enterprise @ SocialBite_, and a reception celebrating youth achievement to mark Scottish Year of Young People at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

If the Valentine’s Day musing on Meghan’s old blog The Tig are any indication, Harry is going to be in for a treat on February 14th.

“Hook, line and sinker, I am such a sucker for Valentine’s Day,” she wrote of the holiday. “Without fail, every February 14th, I wake up feeling like I’m immersed in a Robert Doisneau photo, waiting with bated breath to be dipped into a kiss. This is all happening in black and white, of course. And in Paris, if I had my way.”

“But delusions of francophile grandeur aside, Valentine’s Day is special wherever you happen to find yourself,” she continued. “And in terms of gifts, be it breakfast in bed, a sweet love note, or a single flower, it really is the thought that counts.”

Prince Harry and Ms. Markle will visit Edinburgh on 13th February, where they will attend engagements at @edinburghcastle, local social enterprise @SocialBite_, and a reception celebrating youth achievement to mark Scottish Year of Young People at the Palace of Holyroodhouse. pic.twitter.com/VVBa4l3rDy — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 6, 2018

In their blissful first interview after the engagement, Markle said that their first date was a “blind date.”

“I didn’t know much about him, and so the only thing I had asked her when she said she wanted to set us up was, I had one question, I said, ‘Was he nice?’” Markle recalled at the time. After just a couple of dates, the two took their first vacation together to Botswana, a place that will forever be special to them.

And, as they say, the rest is history!

The couple are set to wed on May 19 at St. George’s chapel at Windsor Castle.

RELATED: The cast of “Harry and Meghan: The Royal Love Story” has finally been announced