A wild rumor about Sandra Bullock’s private life made headlines on Friday when it was reported that the actress had married her boyfriend of three years, Bryan Randall.


However, it turned out to be just a rumor. Bullock’s rep confirmed the news was nothing but gossip telling PEOPLE, “They are not married.”

The couple started dating in 2015 and according to E! News, moved in together in 2016. At the time, a source dished on their romance and said that they were enjoying their time together.

“Bryan has officially moved in with Sandra,” E! News reported at the time. “He still has his home as well, but lives with Sandra full time. They have been spending most of their time together.”

The source continued, “Bryan treats Sandra’s children like his own. He really is a great father figure. Sandra is the happiest she has ever been.”

He stood by her side when she adopted her daughter, Laila in December 2015 and even snapped some of the family’s first adorable moments together.

Rumor has it that Sandra Bullock is secretly married, but is it true? Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
The director of the "Frozen" sequel hints at a possible female love interest for Elsa

Creepy underwater statue of Jason Voorhees in Minnesota lake continues to spook swimmers

The TV reboot of this classic '80s film is getting pushed back, and the Parkland shooting is the reason why

"Real Housewife" Lisa Rinna spills the surprising secret behind her marriage to Harry Hamlin

Abby Lee Miller didn't get out of prison early as expected, and how she found out was reportedly "pretty upsetting"

