Rumors Of Cheating Dooming Emily Ratajkowksi, Sebastian Bear-McLard

Actress and model Emily Ratajkowski is reportedly planning to divorce husband Sebastian Bear-McClard after four years of marriage. The reason? He cheated, as relayed by Meaww.com.

This news comes a stunner to fans, who followed along as the celebrity couple seemed unified and happy.

“The model, who first sparked romance rumors with the producer McClard in February 2018 was spotted without her wedding ring on Thursday, July 14 giving rise to rumors of trouble in their marriage. The couple have been married since 2018 and have a 1-year-old son together named Sylvester Apollo Bear,” Meaww wrote.

Emily Ratajkowski is seen in Tribeca on July 15 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

Apparently, Bear-McClard cheated more than once too, per reports.

Ratajkowski, 30, is the author of the book “My Body,” and has acted in films such as Gone Girl, American Meme, I Feel Pretty and Lying and Stealing.