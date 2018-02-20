Ryan Reynolds isn’t just a charming actor. He’s also a renowned social media goofball who is really great at shutting down trolls.

On Monday, Feb. 19, the 41-year-old movie star took to Instagram to share a few photographs of himself — in character as the R-rated mercenary Deadpool — hanging out with some children with life-threatening illnesses on the set of the upcoming sequel “Deadpool 2.”





“Deadpool kicked cancer in the taint, but these kids do it for real every day,” Reynolds captioned the images,

“These foundations make dreams come true for a lot of super-brave kids. They also make dreams come true for parents, who just wanna see their kid smile.”

Most of the comments on the post reflect the vibe the actor was going for. They were positive and inspiring, with many people commending Reynold for his altruism.

But you can’t please everyone.

One particularly snooty blowhard decided to kill the vibe by commenting, “Guys Deadpool is R rated movie and those kids are watching it… I think something is wrong here…,” on the post.

But the man who brought the cocky comic book character to life wasn’t about to let that slide.

“Yup. Deadpool is Rated R. If my kid went through a fraction of the shit these kids deal with daily, I think they can watch whatever they like,” Reynolds replied.

“That’s just my .02 cents.”

Mic drop, anyone?

Reynolds turned 41 on back in October of 2017, and fans, friends and family alike hopped onto to social media to wish the actor a happy birthday. But his wife of five years took the cake with her cheeky tweet.

Blake Lively tweeted “Happy birthday, baby,” alongside a picture of Reynolds and his co-Ryan, Gosling, nearly cropping her husband out.

It was the perfect response to Reynolds’ own birthday wish to his wife back in August, in which he cropped her out of a picture of them both.