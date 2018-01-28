Camila Cabello avoided a near wardrobe malfunction like a pro when she was in the middle of a pre-Grammy’s interview with Ryan Seacrest.





The former member of Fifth Harmony and “Havana” singer avoided losing her top while chatting with Seacrest on the E! red carpet ahead of the big award show on Sunday night.

Camila Cabello avoids wardrobe malfunction quickly during an interview at the 2018 #GRAMMYs Red Carpet! pic.twitter.com/RtALKSZ6ye — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 28, 2018

“Getting to have it out there in the world feels really good,” Cabello told Seacrest, adding, “Hold on, I gotta fix my boob.”

With that, she gracefully turned away from the camera and a stunned Seacrest to readjust before turning back to complete the interview. A true gentleman, Seacrest turned his back to her and gave her a moment.

“You good?” he asked.

“All better now!” she assured, allowing Seacrest to turn to wrap up the interview.

Sunday night’s award show will mark the first time Cabello will take the Grammy’s stage. She is set to perform with Kesha during tonight’s show.

Let’s hope she avoids any other possible nip slips while onstage!