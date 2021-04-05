In the socially distant world of 2021, the virtual 2021 SAG Awards were likely not on your radar. But the annual Screen Actors Guild Awards offer a low-key moment for fellow actors, from both TV and cinema, to celebrate the work of their peers. I personally always enjoy the show — any excuse to watch celeb nominees don haute couture. (Last month, the Critics Choice Awards passed by with little fanfare.) But having ditched the red carpet for Zoom-style computer sessions, those stylish pieces get overlooked almost entirely. So let’s take a moment to appreciate the best-dressed stars of this year’s SAG awards on TNT.

The SAG Moments You Missed

Hollywood Style at the SAGs

Best of the Best: Helen Mirren

75-year-old Helen Mirren looked like a trendy Valentine in this color-blocked fuchsia-red Badgley Mischka combo.

Kerry Washington

In this absurdly cool at-home photo shoot, Little Fires Everywhere star Kerry Washington sparkled Bulgari jewels and a (waterproof?!) custom dress from Etro.

Jamie Chung

Lovecraft actress Jamie Chung paired her firetruck-red Oscar De La Renta dress with a highly political purse from Edie Parker which read “Stop Asian Hate” in shining gold letters. She wrote on Instagram:

“In some Asian cultures, the color red symbolizes joy, luck and happiness. In Korean culture it symbolizes creation, passion and power. I’m so proud of my history and heritage.”

Daniel Kaluuya

Daniel Kaluuya wearing Louis Vuitton for the SAG Awards pic.twitter.com/q6IKjnaHyb — best of daniel (@bestofkaluuya) April 5, 2021

Still riding the high of his successful SNL debut, Daniel Kaluuya accepted his SAG Award whie looking positively regal in a Louis Vuitton pajama set. Yes, he wore pajamas. And looked great, truly taking the idea of a (comparably) casual ceremony to the next level.

Kaley Cuoco

Fuchsia was the theme of the night. The Flight Attendant star Kaley Cuoco, who lost to Catherine O’Hara of Schitt’s Creek, immortalized her own pink look with this funny post-show post depicting her crawling into bed, gown and all, to binge the Dan Levy fan-favorite comedy.

Zosia Mamet

Zosia Mamet, who also appeared in The Flight Attendant, wore a Miu Miu number which revitalized the little black dress.

Jared Leto

This lavender Gucci suit on Jared Leto was delightfully weird — no surprise from Leto.

Mindy Kaling

Presenter Mindy Kaling stunned in this flattering cobalt gown — cape included — photographed here by Chelsea Lauren. And I think that at this point into the pandemic, we can all relate to the caption: “Way too excited to dress up.”

Cynthia Erivo

Living for Cynthia Erivo in an #AlexanderMcQueen dress with a gorgeous cutaway neckline and butterfly-draped skirt.

📸 Alexander McQueen #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/iVNuXJQ6iN — British GLAMOUR (@GlamourMagUK) April 5, 2021

Cynthia Erivo wowed in her ultra-galactic green gown at the Golden Globes. Yesterday night, she toned it down — a bit — with this creamy Alexander McQueen dress featuring a bold bustier.

Carey Mulligan

This sleek two-tone gown by Prada could not be fully appreciated via the remote SAG Awards format. So enjoy the sweet snapshot here.

Nicola Coughlan

Bridgerton actress Nicola Coughlan rocked a punky and extravagant black ensemble by Christian Siriano.

Glenn Close

Hillbilly Elegy nominee Glenn Close nailed the at-home photoshoot in red Oscar de La Renta, posing on the porch accompanied by her adorable dog.

Maria Bakalova

In this checkerboard Dior masterpiece, Borat breakout star Maria Bakalova was definitely channeling her inner Queen’s Gambit. Anya Taylor-Joy, meanwhile, wore Vera Wang: simple and lacy. See below.

Jurnee Smollett

In a taffeta ball gown by Zuhair Murad, Lovecraft actress Jurnee Smollett made an imposing impression.

Leslie Odom Jr.

.@leslieodomjr continues to be a leading light of this awards season https://t.co/rfmILls3ak pic.twitter.com/4uQWtgfbS5 — GQ Magazine (@GQMagazine) April 5, 2021

One Night in Miami star Leslie Odom Jr. was channeling the entire spectrum in this unique Berluti suit. Honestly, he looks like a sexy oil spill — and the semi-iridescent black boots were an ultra-cool touch.

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman, who was nominated for The Undoing, shared some glorious backyard photos to highlight this beaded wonder from Giorgio Armani. She always looks beautiful.

​

Viola Davis

Viola Davis looks ethereal at the #SAGAwards tonight. pic.twitter.com/gpJoIwPgZk — Film Updates (@TheFilmUpdates) April 4, 2021

Winner Viola Davis looked fresh and fun in lime green Louis Vuitton, Forevermark diamonds (a subsidiary of De Beers), plus a sharp and youthful bob.