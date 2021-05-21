Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker are both huge Hollywood stars! The pair have a unique love story that continues to thrive despite their busy work schedules. Here is a look at the lives they’ve built together!

Matthew Broderick’s Career

Matthew Broderick is a popular film and Broadway actor. He became a household name with his performance in the massive hit, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. His career has been going ever since, having roles in The Producers and Lion King. Lately, he’s found his most success on the stage, starring in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, and Plaza Suite, in both of which his wife was his co-star!

Sarah Jessica Parker’s Career

Sarah Jessica Parker is a television and film icon! She made a name for herself with her role as Carrie Bradshaw in the HBO hit Sex and the City. She’s won two Emmy Awards and four Golden Globe Awards as a result of the show’s popularity. Aside from television, she’s acted in movies like Hocus Pocus and L.A. Story. It was her time on the stage that introduced her to her husband Matthew Broderick, however!

Their Happy Family

The couple met for the first time at the Naked Angels Theater Company in New York City, founded by Parker’s brothers, Pippin and Toby. At the time, Sarah Jessica Parker had just come out of a relationship with Robert Downey Jr. After a little bit of time had passed, Broderick asked Parker on a date in 1993. Come 1996, Parker was gushing to The Los Angeles Times about her relationship. She said “He’s probably the funniest fellow I’ve met in my whole life. He’s so bright, so handsome, I think he’s the most handsome man I’ve seen in my life. And he inspires me. I’m mad for him, totally.” Aw!

Advertisement

The couple would marry in 1997 in Manhattan. Going against all traditions, SJP rocked a black wedding dress! Some time would pass before the couple would welcome their first child, James Wilkie in 2002. Son James lives a pretty normal life at now 18 years old, despite having such famous parents! The pair would have two more children, twin daughters Marion and Tabitha, who were born via surrogate in 2009.

The couple is approaching their 24th wedding anniversary this year! Through busy work schedules and raising kids, they’ve managed to make their marriage last. The happy family can be followed on social media and are too cute to be true!