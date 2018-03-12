Actor Scott Baio’s wife, Renee, has microvascular brain disease, she tweeted Saturday.
“Besides having 2 meningioma brain tumors, in Oct 2017 I also learned I have Microvascular Brain Disease,” the former stuntwoman wrote in response to a question from a fan.
Scott Baio added: “Unfortunately, this is true. Renee is forever my rock, my life & my soulmate! Toughest person I know.”
The condition refers to “changes to the small blood vessels in the brain” and, “if left untreated, it can contribute to mental decline, strokes, walking and balance problems, and dementia,” HealthLine reports.
