Is Sugar Bear really Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson’s father? The reality TV star got the results of his paternity test on Friday’s episode of “Mama June: From Not to Hot,” and we’re not so sure.





“The results were inconclusive,” Sugar Bear’s wife Jennifer Lamb revealed in the final moments of the episode. “The DNA samples were corrupted so they couldn’t tell if you were her father or not.”

However, Sugar Bear insists it doesn’t matter, yelling, “I am the father! I don’t need no damn piece of paper telling me.”

Building up to the moment, fans witnessed one of the couple’s biggest arguments as Sugar Bear discovered that his wife had gone behind his back to file the paperwork for the test. Lamb, however, insisted the move was necessary.

“We had to make sure she was blood. During mediation, you’re going to be hit with child support,” she explained. “That’s money that is going to come from both of us. I went behind your back to protect you.”

In a previous episode, she had added, “I’m trying to figure out if Alana is Mike’s daughter. I’m just trying to make sure because June is not trustworthy. She has four different kids by four different daddies, and we gotta make sure this is the right daddy for the right baby…I do feel bad about doing the DNA test without letting Mike know. But I sure in the hell ain’t paying child support for a kid that’s not Mike’s.”

Her husband, on the other hand, doesn’t quite see it that way.

“We don’t need no damn DNA test. I mean, I thought we was in this together,” he shared. “Why would you go behind my back and do this and not even tell me?”

