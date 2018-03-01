Menu
And, just like that, baby Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. is already six months old!

To celebrate, her mom, tennis star Serena Williams, took to Instagram with some of the most precious moments from her six months on earth.


“My baby is 6 months today. So yummy,” Williams wrote alongside the gallery of photos.

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on

RELATED: Serena Williams shared another adorable picture of her 4-month-old daughter Alexis Olympia

Earlier this week, Ohanian outdid himself when he purchased several California billboards and plastered his daughter’s face all over them for his new wife.

“[sic] These just went up on alongside I-10 into Palm Springs. @olympiaohanian & I wanted to welcome her back to tennis. Designed them myself, with some help from Jr. #GMOAT,” he wrote alongside the adorable display.

In January, Williams opened up about having complications after giving birth to Alexis.

“That was an amazing feeling, and then everything went bad,” said Williams about the birth in an interview with Vogue.

Williams experienced complications including shortness of breath and doctors feared she would develop blood clots, something she had a history of. When doctors discovered she had in fact developed blood clots, she was treated with a drip of anticoagulant medicine, but the intense coughing from her pulmonary embolism caused her C-section scars to tear, and her abdomen began to rapidly hemorrhage blood. The drop saved her life.

Six weeks of bed rest later, she made a full recovery and is now just happy to be a mom to sweet Alexis.

