Menu
Chevy Chase involved in road rage incident Read this Next

Chevy Chase claims he ended up on the ground after a road rage altercation
Advertisement

Congratulations are in order for actress Rachel McAdams who is reportedly expecting her first child!

E! News was first to publish the news after several sources confirmed she is, in fact, expecting. The actress, who has always been very private about her personal life, was reportedly spotted canoodling with screenwriter Jamie Linden in 2016, which prompted speculation that they were dating.


Rachel McAdams
Photo by Brian de Rivera Simon/Getty Images

McAdams has not yet confirmed the news, though she has been vocal about the hopes of one day becoming a mother.

RELATED: Rachel McAdams might be dating one of her “True Detective” co-stars and if it’s true, this is one hot couple

“Having a few [kids] would be great,” she revealed to PEOPLE in 2009. “My mom is a great inspiration to me. … She’s a nurse and very nurturing and gentle. She lets me be who I am. Hopefully I can take on those qualities and be as great as her.”

The Daily Mail reports that McAdams was recently spotted with Linden and looked “at least seven months pregnant.” It should be noted that she skipped out on the Wednesday premiere of her upcoming film “Game Night” on Wednesday.

If she really is expecting, we have no doubt that she’ll be one cool mom!

Giphy
She’s not a regular mom, she’s a cool mom! One “Mean Girls” star is reportedly expecting her first child Photo By Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Nicole Moschella About the author:
Nicole is a content editor with Rare. 
View More Articles
Advertisement

Rare Studio

“Jerry Springer” bodyguard Steve Wilkos admits to lying about the cause of his recent car crash

“Jerry Springer” bodyguard Steve Wilkos admits to lying about the cause of his recent car crash

Ashton Kutcher reveals the bizarre thing he did to get over his divorce with Demi Moore

Ashton Kutcher reveals the bizarre thing he did to get over his divorce with Demi Moore

There are wedding bells on the horizon for one of the world’s most beloved royal dynasties

There are wedding bells on the horizon for one of the world’s most beloved royal dynasties

Victoria and David Beckham’s little girl is growing up quick and showing off some amazing musical chops

Victoria and David Beckham’s little girl is growing up quick and showing off some amazing musical chops

10 magical facts about the amazing Harry Houdini

10 magical facts about the amazing Harry Houdini

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement